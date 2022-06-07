Live results: Primary elections in Iowa

Voters across Iowa will cast their ballots Tuesday in the 2022 primary election.

Among the key races is the Democratic U.S. Senate primary, which will determine who will challenge incumbent Sen. Chuck Grassley, a Republican. The leading Democrat candidates are former Iowa Rep. Abby Finkenauer and retired Navy Adm. Mike Franken. Both have argued for a change of pace in the Senate — Grassley has represented Iowa since 1981.

Iowa Republicans are also taking aim at Rep. Cindy Axne's House seat in the 3rd District, which includes the Des Moines metro area. The leading candidates have made inflation a key issue. Axne, a Democrat, may have a tougher time defending her seat, thanks to redistricting. If Axne loses in the November general election, all of Iowa's House seats would be occupied by Republicans.

For more detailed results for all Iowa races, visit the Iowa Secretary of State's website.

