© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Jon Meacham on Abraham Lincoln and the importance of moral commitment

Published November 2, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT
1863_Abraham_Lincoln
Alexander Gardner
/
Library of Congress

The Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer's latest book examines the moral evolution of the 16th president from childhood through his time in office.

When author Jon Meacham set out to write about the life of Abraham Lincoln, he wanted to "explore not just how he did what he did, but why."

By the time Lincoln became president, Meacham said, he had developed a moral commitment: He was firmly anti-slavery.

Without that commitment, Meacham said, "you push us toward the abyss of autocracy and the triumph of the search for power over everything else."

Tags
Up To Date PodcastBooksLincolnhistoryauthorpolitics
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
See stories by Danie Alexander
Related Content