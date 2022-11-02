Jon Meacham on Abraham Lincoln and the importance of moral commitment
The Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer's latest book examines the moral evolution of the 16th president from childhood through his time in office.
When author Jon Meacham set out to write about the life of Abraham Lincoln, he wanted to "explore not just how he did what he did, but why."
By the time Lincoln became president, Meacham said, he had developed a moral commitment: He was firmly anti-slavery.
Without that commitment, Meacham said, "you push us toward the abyss of autocracy and the triumph of the search for power over everything else."