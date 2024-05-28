School's out, but here's where Wichita kids can get free meals this summer
Anyone 18 or younger can get free breakfast or lunch at 34 sites around Wichita. No reservations are required, and there's no qualifying paperwork.
For children who rely on free breakfast and lunch during the school year, summer can be a hungry time.
But meals are still available at hundreds of locations around the state — and 34 sites in Wichita — as part of the annual summer food service program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Adrea Katzenmeier, assistant director of nutrition services for the Wichita school district, said the program ensures that children won’t go hungry. Many sites serve breakfast and lunch, and some offer an afternoon snack.
"We're about feeding kids. Some kids don’t have food at home, and this gives them the opportunity to have free food,” Katzenmeier said.
"It also helps parents because it provides free food, and that helps with their grocery bill. So, it's a very important program for the kids in our community."
The program is open to all children ages 18 and under. No reservations are required, and there are no qualifying guidelines or paperwork to fill out. Just show up at any meal location at the designated time to get a free meal.
Because of a change in federal regulations, children must be present to receive a meal, and all meals must be consumed onsite.
To find a meal site in your area, call 866-3-HUNGRY, or text “food” to 304304.
Here are this year’s Wichita locations. The program is offered weekdays unless otherwise noted. Some begin serving May 28 and others on June 3; check with the location for exact dates.
- Adams Elementary, 1002 N. Oliver: breakfast, 9:30-10 a.m.; lunch, 12:15-12:45 p.m. Closed Fridays.
- Anderson Elementary, 2945 S. Victoria: breakfast, 9:30-10 a.m.; lunch, 12:15-12:45 p.m. Closed Fridays.
- Atwater Recreation Center, 2755 E. 19th St.: lunch, 11:25-11:55 a.m.
- Benton Elementary, 338 S. Woodchuck Lane: breakfast, 8-8:30 a.m.; lunch, noon-12:30 p.m.
- Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Kansas, 2400 N. Opportunity Dr.: breakfast, 8-8:30 a.m.; lunch, 12:30-1 p.m.
- Black Elementary, 1045 N. High: breakfast, 8:45-9:15 a.m.; lunch, noon-12:30 p.m.
- Boston Recreation Center, 6655 E. Zimmerly: lunch, noon-12:30 p.m.
- Chisholm Trail Elementary, 6015 Independence St., Park City: breakfast, 9-9:30 a.m.; lunch, noon-12:30 p.m.
- Christa McAuliffe Academy, 2055 S. 143rd St. E.: breakfast, 8:30-9 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m.-noon.
- College Hill Elementary, 211 N. Clifton: breakfast, 8:30-9 a.m.; lunch, 12:15-12:45 p.m.
- Colvin Elementary, 2820 S. Roosevelt: lunch, 12:30-1 p.m.
- Dodge Elementary, 4801 W. Second St. N.: breakfast, 9-9:30 a.m.; lunch 12:30-1 p.m.
- Earhart Elementary, 4401 N. Arkansas: breakfast, 9-9:30 a.m.; lunch, noon-12:30 p.m.
- Edgemoor Recreation Center, 5815 E. 9th St.: breakfast, 8:45-9:15 a.m.; lunch, 12:45-1:15 p.m.
- Enders Elementary, 3030 S. Osage: breakfast, 9-9:30 a.m., lunch, 12:30-1 p.m.
- Enterprise Elementary, 3605 S. Gold: breakfast, 9-9:30 a.m.; lunch, 12:30-1 p.m.
- Evergreen Recreation Center, 2700 N. Woodland: lunch, noon-12:30 p.m.
- Gammon Elementary, 3240 N. Rushwood: breakfast, 9-9:30 a.m.; lunch, 12:15-12:45 p.m.
- Griffith Elementary, 1802 S. Bluff: breakfast, 8:30-9 a.m.; lunch noon-12:30 p.m.
- Horace Mann Academy, 1243 N. Market: breakfast, 8:30-9 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m.-noon
- Hyde Elementary, 210 N. Oliver: breakfast, 8:30-9 a.m.; lunch, 12:30-1 p.m.
- Isely Elementary, 5256 N. Woodlawn: breakfast, 9-9:30 a.m.; lunch 12:30-1 p.m.
- Jefferson Elementary, 4615 E. Orme: breakfast, 9:30-10 a.m.; lunch noon-12:30 p.m. Closed Fridays.
- Kensler Elementary, 1030 N. Wilbur Lane: breakfast, 8:45-9:15 a.m.; lunch 12:30-1 p.m.
- Linwood Recreation Center, 1901 S. Kansas: breakfast, 9-9:30 a.m.; lunch, 12:45-1:15 p.m.
- McCollom Elementary, 1201 N. Waddington: breakfast, 8:30-9 a.m.; lunch 12:30-1 p.m.
- Orchard Recreation Center, 4808 W. 9th: breakfast, 8:30-9 a.m.; lunch, 12:45-1:15 p.m.
- Price Harris Elementary, 706 N. Armour: breakfast, 9-9:30 a.m.; lunch 12:30-1 p.m.
- Spaght Elementary, 2316 E. 10th St. N.: breakfast, 9:30-10 a.m.; lunch, 12:45-1:15 p.m. Closed Fridays.
- St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 1525 N. Lorraine: breakfast, 8-8:45 a.m.; lunch, 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- The Center, 1914 E. 11th St.: breakfast, 9-10 a.m.; lunch, noon-1 p.m.
- Washington Elementary, 424 N. Pennsylvania: breakfast, 9:30-10 a.m.; lunch, 1-1:30 p.m. Closed Fridays.
- White Elementary, 5148 S. Kansas: breakfast, 9:30-10 a.m.; lunch, 12:45-1:15 p.m. Closed Fridays.
- Woodland Elementary, 1705 N. Salina: breakfast, 8:30-9 a.m.; lunch, 12:30-1 p.m. Closed Fridays.