School's out, but here's where Wichita kids can get free meals this summer

For children who rely on free breakfast and lunch during the school year, summer can be a hungry time.

But meals are still available at hundreds of locations around the state — and 34 sites in Wichita — as part of the annual summer food service program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Adrea Katzenmeier, assistant director of nutrition services for the Wichita school district, said the program ensures that children won’t go hungry. Many sites serve breakfast and lunch, and some offer an afternoon snack.

"We're about feeding kids. Some kids don’t have food at home, and this gives them the opportunity to have free food,” Katzenmeier said.

"It also helps parents because it provides free food, and that helps with their grocery bill. So, it's a very important program for the kids in our community."

The program is open to all children ages 18 and under. No reservations are required, and there are no qualifying guidelines or paperwork to fill out. Just show up at any meal location at the designated time to get a free meal.

Because of a change in federal regulations, children must be present to receive a meal, and all meals must be consumed onsite.

To find a meal site in your area, call 866-3-HUNGRY, or text “food” to 304304.

Here are this year’s Wichita locations. The program is offered weekdays unless otherwise noted. Some begin serving May 28 and others on June 3; check with the location for exact dates.

