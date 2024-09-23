Audience and Innovation Editor, The Midwest Newsroom

The Midwest Newsroom seeks a versatile audience and innovation editor to help us better understand our readers and listeners, distribute our content, track our impact and develop new product strategies.

Based at KCUR 89.3 in Kansas City, the Midwest Newsroom is a partnership between NPR and member stations to provide investigative journalism and enterprise reporting with a focus on Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.

The partners in this collaboration are Iowa Public Radio, KCUR and St. Louis Public Radio in Missouri, Nebraska Public Media and NPR. We also work closely with Harvest Public Media and Kansas News Service. Our team includes an investigative reporter, a data journalist, an investigative editor, a senior content editor and managing editor.

Job responsibilities



Use analytics and surveys to tell us more about who our audience is and how and why they use our content. Mine this data to help us understand and expand our readership and help our journalism have greater reach.

Develop and execute strategies to better understand our impact on policies, practices, legislation and the lives of the communities we cover.

Build a content distribution network that includes local, regional and national media and develop a strategy for republication.

Work with the newsroom to maximize search engine optimization; help to workshop SEO-optimized headlines; work with our editorial team to optimize our search terms.

Work with the newsroom and partners to develop audience and community engagement strategies pegged to specific stories.

Manage our social media accounts on X and Instagram. This involves working with our editorial team on producing all the copy for each account, and ensuring that we have a lively and engaging regular feed of content.

Advise partners on audience engagements strategy as needed.

In close partnership with the newsroom and our partners consider how The Midwest Newsroom can develop a regular podcast and newsletter and explore other content platforms and channels.

Other duties as assigned.

Minimum qualifications

A Bachelor's degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience and at least 4 years of experience from which comparable knowledge and skills can be acquired is necessary.



Preferred qualifications

At least 3 years of journalism experience

At least 3 years of experience building and/or executing audience development strategies

Strong writing and editing skills with keen attention to detail

Experience in developing strategies to measure impact, both qualitatively and quantitatively

Ability to analyze key performance metrics; experience with native social analytics. Experience with Chartbeat and Google Analytics is a plus.

Community engagement experience via digital platforms and/or live events

Ability to set and abide by project deadlines; ability to prioritize projects; experience managing both urgent, short-term projects and complex, longer-term projects.

Track record of identifying new content opportunities and developing strategies to implement them

Track record managing and supporting social accounts for a journalism brand

Expert knowledge of social media trends and best practices for organic and paid posts.

Familiarity with user experience and SEO content strategies

Experience with newsroom content management systems

Experience in public media

Experience working with partners in a collaborative setting

Knowledge of issues and opportunities in our four states

Existing relationships with investigative journalism influencers: e.g. national organizations, newsletter publishers, academics and researchers.



Anticipated hiring range

$58,573 - $72,000 per year commensurate with internal equity, education, and experience.

Benefit eligibility

This is a full-time, benefit eligible staff position that is grant funded for three years. This person will be an employee of KCUR 89.3 and will be based in Kansas City. Some travel within the region is required.

As part of your total compensation, the University offers a comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental and vision plans, retirement, paid time off, short- and long-term disability, paid parental leave, paid caregiver leave, and educational fee discounts for all four UM System campuses.

For additional information on University benefits, please visit the Faculty & Staff Benefits website.

Community information

Kansas City offers the best of both worlds—a vibrant, urban community with Midwestern appeal. The city’s rich history and its modern-day, innovative thinking come together to create an eclectic group of neighborhoods that offer a little something for everyone. From thriving arts districts, an energetic downtown nightlife, casual to upscale shopping and champion sports teams, you will have no problem making yourself at home. Of course, one of Kansas City’s biggest claims to fame is its food, especially its world-famous barbecue. Foodies will delight in the culinary scene found throughout the city. Ranging from award-winning chefs to cozy pizza joints, Kansas City definitely is not lacking any flavor.

UMKC’s campuses are conveniently nestled in the middle of all the action. Volker Campus is just minutes from the legendary Country Club Plaza, perfect for shopping or restaurants for lunch or after-work happy hours. Surrounded by hip neighborhoods and eateries, the Health Sciences Campus is located downtown near University Health Truman Medical Center and Children’s Mercy Hospital.

UMKC is proud to be “Kansas City’s university,” and the campus and its people celebrate all the characteristics of the surrounding community. To learn more about life in Kansas City and find more resources, visit VisitKC.com.

Values commitment

We value the uniqueness of every individual and strive to ensure each person’s success. Contributions from individuals with diverse backgrounds, experiences and perspectives promote intellectual pluralism and enable us to achieve the excellence that we seek in learning, research and engagement. This commitment makes our university a better place to work, learn and innovate.

In your application materials, please discuss your experiences and expertise that support these values and enrich our missions of teaching, research, and engagement.

