Audience Data Analyst - KCUR & Classical KC

Job description

Kansas City Public Media (KCUR & Classical KC) seeks a sharp and curious new colleague to help us better understand and serve our communities.

KCUR serves the public by reporting on and sharing information about local governments, politics, education, health care, arts and culture through the voices of the people living those stories. We hold people in power accountable for their actions and track progress on their promises. We spotlight the creative works of artists, musicians and innovators who make the world and our community more vibrant.

We bring people together through events intended to inspire and engage. We reach hundreds of thousands of people through our air waves, our website, our podcasts and our events. Understanding what these audiences want and need is crucial to our mission of public service.

The Audience Data Analyst is responsible for providing actionable editorial and technical insights that improve KCUR and Classical KC’s ability to serve existing audiences and reach new audiences with particular emphasis on young and diverse audiences. The analyst doesn’t have to be a journalist, but an appreciation for public media and its role in democracy is essential.

The candidate should have strong skills using data science methodologies and analytics to reach actionable conclusions from varied data sources. They will be expected to visualize and present data to support business decisions that will advance the strategic goals of Kansas City Public Media and its partners.

Characteristic duties

Works across editorial and revenue departments and external partners to provide data analysis and interpretation to inform key decisions, enabling teams to track, benchmark and improve their performance.

Maintains weekly, monthly and quarterly digital metrics dashboards to provide peers with seamless data access and provides analysis. These include website traffic, social media engagement, membership, broadcast and on-demand audio platforms for both stations.

Creates models to assist in digital audience targeting, new product development and business strategies.

Participates in weekly cross-functional audience development team meetings.

Develops analytics tracking requirements to enable in-depth analysis of website features, digital news products, apps and other products for functionality with actionable insights to continuously refine user experience.

Identifies high-ROI platforms to drive strategic marketing initiatives based on target audience(s).

Helps conduct qualitative and quantitative audience research, including surveys and focus groups.

Helps oversee and coordinate internal and external research studies and logistics.

Develops tactics to communicate key insights to staff of all levels in various departments, including explaining technical material to non-technical audiences.

Participates in all assigned fund-raising and outreach activities, on air and off.

Other duties as assigned.

Minimum qualifications

A Bachelor's degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience and at least 3 years of experience from which comparable knowledge and skills can be acquired is necessary

Preferred qualifications

This position requires a strong knowledge of and experience with analytics across multiple platforms, including Web, mobile apps, livestream and podcasts.

Expertise in the following tools is essential: Google Analytics, Facebook Insights, email service providers, analytics platforms like Tableau or Microsoft Power BI and Microsoft Excel.

5+ years in mass media, marketing or audience research/digital analytics.

Experience with object-oriented programming, like Python or JavaScript.

Experience with tools such as Google Data Studio, Google Tag Manager, Chartbeat, Nielsen, SuperMetrics and Triton.

Full time / part time

This is a full time, benefit eligible position.

Salary range

Up to $60,000, based off experience, internal equity and education.

KCUR offers competitive benefits and a flexible work environment, and participates in the UMKC’s Total Reward program. Benefits include health, dental and vision insurance with generous paid vacation, personal and sick time.

Application deadline

Open until filled, review of applications to begin immediately.

Application instructions

Apply online here.

Applicants must combine all application materials (cover letter, resume, and list of five references with contact information) into one PDF or Microsoft Word document and upload as a resume attachment.

Limit document name to 50 characters. Maximum size limit is 11MB. Do not include special characters (e.g., /, &, %, etc.).

If you are experiencing technical problems, please call (800) 488-5288.

Note: You must provide a description of job duties for each Work Experience entry on your application. Please carefully review the application instructions section of our Careers page prior to submitting your materials.

About KCUR and Classical KC

KCUR 89.3 is the NPR affiliate in Kansas City and is an editorially-independent community service of the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Classical KC 91.9 champions music as a vital community resource by sharing programming that reflects and illuminates our broader world.

Kansas City Public Media is also home to NPR’s Midwest Newsroom, Harvest Public Media, the Kansas News Service and KCUR Studios.

Statement on diversity at KCUR / Classical KC

KCUR and Classical KC are committed to ensuring that our workforce, community advisory board, and audience reflect the diversity found in the communities we serve. Central to KCUR’s mission, vision and values is maintaining a workplace environment that recognizes and celebrates diversity in all forms.

For more information on our policies and governance, click or tap here.



