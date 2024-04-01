Audience Insights Analyst — KCUR

KCUR 89.3

KCUR, Kansas City’s NPR affiliate, seeks a sharp and curious Audience Insights Analyst to help us better understand and serve our communities.

We need a data-minded individual with strong communication skills who will work between our Audience Development department and the rest of the organization, including the KCUR newsroom and Classical KC. This person is responsible for analyzing a variety of metrics to determine how KCUR is performing, identify trends and offer evidence-based recommendations for how our stations can better serve and reach our existing and target audiences. Understanding what these audiences want and need is crucial to our mission of public service.

KCUR’s digital and broadcast newsroom serves the public by reporting on and sharing information about local governments, politics, education, health care, arts and culture through the voices of the people living those stories. We hold people in power accountable for their actions and track progress on their promises. We spotlight the creative works of artists, musicians and innovators who make the world and our community more vibrant. We bring people together through events intended to inspire and engage. We reach hundreds of thousands of people through our airwaves, our website, our podcasts and our events.

The Audience Data Analyst will be expected to provide, visualize and present data and perspective to advance the strategic goals. This position works frequently with cross-functional teams and will need to manage and prioritize complex tasks.

Our new colleague must have a deep sense of curiosity, a strategic and tactical viewpoint, strong problem solving skills, and be a team-player with the ability to self-direct. Our audience insights analyst does not necessarily need experience in the media industry, but it's essential that they understand the functions of journalism and have an appreciation for public media and its role in democracy.

Characteristic duties

Maintain and develop KCUR databases and dashboards relevant to staff across the organization, so the information can be easily accessed and understood.

Examine large data sets with information such as membership, website viewership, podcast downloads and more. This position will be tasked with discovering patterns, troubleshooting discrepancies, and communicating important takeaways from that information.

Proactively identify opportunities to improve data operations and integrations at KCUR, Classical KC and designated partners.

Participate in and sometimes lead all phases of analytic work: from problem definition to representation of results.

Consult with and provide a high level of customer service to peers/ leaders to ensure reporting meets their unique needs and facilitates savvy business decisions.

Automate data workflows as needed to ensure up-to-date dashboards and reports.

Participate in all assigned fund-raising and outreach activities, on air and off.

Other duties as assigned.



Minimum qualifications

A Bachelor's degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience and at least 3 years of experience from which comparable knowledge and skills can be acquired is necessary.

Preferred qualifications

Experience with CRM systems and building integrations between disparate data platforms.

Proficiency with Google Analytics, Meta Business Suite, email service providers, analytics platforms like Tableau or Microsoft Power BI, Google Sheets/Microsoft Excel.

Advanced analytical skills with experience collecting, organizing, analyzing, and disseminating abundant information from multiple sources with accuracy.

Experience in working with data visualization tools, building interactive reports, complex dashboards for different audiences, creating calculated KPIs or metrics.

Familiarity with journalism or digital media industries, and their relevant metrics.

Familiarity with tools such as Google Looker Studio, Google Tag Manager, BigQuery, Chartbeat, Nielsen, SuperMetrics and Triton.

If you don’t fill all these requirements but believe you have what it takes to succeed in this role, we still encourage you to apply!



Anticipated hiring range

$50,367 - $63,000 per year commensurate on education, experience, and internal equity.

Application deadline

The position is open until filled. Review of applications to begin on April 1, 2024.

Apply online here.

Equal Employment Opportunity

Values Commitment

We value the uniqueness of every individual and strive to ensure each person’s success. Contributions from individuals with diverse backgrounds, experiences and perspectives promote intellectual pluralism and enable us to achieve the excellence that we seek in learning, research and engagement. This commitment makes our university a better place to work, learn and innovate.

In your application materials, please discuss your experiences and expertise that support these values and enrich our missions of teaching, research and engagement.

The University of Missouri System is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Equal Opportunity is and shall be provided for all employees and applicants for employment on the basis of their demonstrated ability and competence without unlawful discrimination on the basis of their race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, disability, or protected veteran status, or any other status protected by applicable state or federal law. This policy applies to all employment decisions including, but not limited to, recruiting, hiring, training, promotions, pay practices, benefits, disciplinary actions and terminations. For more information, visit https://www.umsystem.edu/ums/hr/eeo or call Human Resources at 816-235-1621.

To request ADA accommodations, please call the Office of Equity & Title IX at 816-235-6910.

Benefit Eligibility

This position is eligible for University benefits. As part of your total compensation, the University offers a comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental and vision plans, retirement, paid time off, short- and long-term disability, paid parental leave, paid caregiver leave, and educational fee discounts for all four UM System campuses.

For additional information on University benefits, please visit the Faculty & Staff Benefits website.