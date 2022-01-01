Bill Kelly oversees production of Nebraska Public Media's news documentaries and reports for radio. Most recently, Bill produced documentaries on rural law enforcement, Nebraska floods, and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Michigan native joined Nebraska Public Media in 1990 and has a special interest in covering the courts and criminal justice system. An Emmy award-winning journalist, Bill graduated from Purdue University. He worked at television stations in Lafayette, Indiana, Wichita, Kansas and Omaha.