Capital Campaign Director – KCUR

Job description

Established in 1957, KCUR 89.3, has evolved into a multi-platform news and entertainment institution also known as Kansas City Public Media. Our mission is to enrich communities in our region. We empower and connect people through journalism and entertainment that is freely accessible to all. To continue delivering on that mission, KCUR requires a new home; an endeavor supported, as always, by the communities we serve.

Reporting to the General Manager, the Campaign Director will collaboratively develop and manage all aspects of the Kansas City Public Media campaign. The Campaign Director is responsible for campaign strategy, including establishing solicitation priorities, managing prospect lists, developing and executing targeted cultivation plans and strategies for a range of projects, preparing and providing support to staff, board members, and volunteers for solicitation, as well as planning and managing cultivation events.

The campaign will include a new facility, as well as programmatic elements, and the Campaign Director will be responsible for all phases of the campaign strategy, donor cultivation, solicitation, and campaign communications. The Campaign Director will be an integral member of the leadership team. In addition, the Campaign Director will serve as the principal liaison to the volunteer leaders who form the Campaign Steering team.

Responsibilities include capital campaign donor visits, proposal development and identification, cultivation, and solicitation of large campaign gifts (six and seven-figure amounts) from individuals, corporations, and foundations. The position must sustain positive and mutually rewarding relations between KCUR and donors.

The candidate must have a fundamental understanding of our mission and a passion for our work. They must be able to customize and adapt conversations with top community influencers and donor prospects, who often have sophisticated understandings of the complex issues facing a democratic society.

They must also be able to connect today’s headlines with the hearts of tomorrow’s philanthropists and build strong relationships working across the organization to maximize our limited fundraising and operational resources. Put plainly, this campaign is critical for the future of journalism in Kansas City.

Essential responsibilities

Work with the General Manager to review the feasibility study and develop the overall campaign strategy

Establish, monitor, and revise campaign metrics, timelines, and key performance indicators

Research, identify, cultivate, and solicit campaign prospects

Create and execute solicitation strategies for prospects, and manage the participation of staff and volunteers

Define and execute the communication strategy for the campaign, including traditional collateral, social media and website, volunteer and donor updates, proposals, gift acknowledgments, and stewardship

Manage and support the Campaign Steering team, Public Media staff and leadership as it relates to donor cultivation and solicitation

Devise and manage all campaign events, including the kickoff, cultivation opportunities, and the campaign wrap-up

Document and track campaign activity via the Ellucian and Advance CRMs

Develop, manage, and track the campaign budget

Oversee the processes of campaign gift counting and donor recognition opportunities

Work closely with Kansas City Public Media development team to meet concurrent goals regarding campaign giving and annual/ongoing support

Minimum qualifications

A Bachelor's degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience and at least 5 years of experience from which comparable knowledge and skills can be acquired is necessary.

Preferred qualifications

Proven record of successfully securing major gift support, with a focus on closing six-and seven-figure solicitations

Success leading and directing capital campaigns

History of creating diverse streams of philanthropic support

Excellent interpersonal, analytical, and organizational skills, and the ability to prioritize and execute responsibilities Experience planning and managing a successful capital campaign for a mid-to large-scale non-profit organization

Ability to manage creative marketing and fundraising strategies.

Expert knowledge of current and evolving trends in major gift-giving and capital campaigns

Excellent planning and organizational skills

Major gifts moves management, planned giving, annual giving and corporate and foundation grant development

Administrative principles and practices including goal-setting, program development, implementation, and evaluation

Knowledge of best practices in philanthropy: rules, regulations, and processes and ethics.

Techniques for managing and motivating a variety of individuals, in person, via Zoom and over the telephone

Full time/Part time

This position is full time and benefits eligible.

Salary

The salary range starts at $80,000 and salary will be commensurate with experience, education, and internal equity.

Application deadline

Open until filled, review of applications to begin immediately.

Application instructions

