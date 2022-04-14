Tell us what classical piece you'd dedicate to your mother
Help us build the playlist for our Mother's Day show by submitting a song to dedicate to your mother (or mother figure) by April 29.
Mother's Day is on Sunday, May 8, and we're curating a special episode of the Kansas City Local Feature to honor and celebrate mothers and mother figures everywhere.
Whatever music has you reflecting on a specific memory with your mother, a shared favorite song, or even just a work that reminds you of them, we want to know! Submit your choice via the form below for your chance to get a shout-out on air.
Submission deadline is April 29.