© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical KC Spotlight

Tell us what classical piece you'd dedicate to your mother

Published April 14, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT
20220414_bk_flowersmothersday
FLY:D
/
Unsplash
Let us know what song you'd dedicate to your mother.

Help us build the playlist for our Mother's Day show by submitting a song to dedicate to your mother (or mother figure) by April 29.

Mother's Day is on Sunday, May 8, and we're curating a special episode of the Kansas City Local Feature to honor and celebrate mothers and mother figures everywhere.

Whatever music has you reflecting on a specific memory with your mother, a shared favorite song, or even just a work that reminds you of them, we want to know! Submit your choice via the form below for your chance to get a shout-out on air.

Submission deadline is April 29.

Tags

Classical KC Spotlight Classical KCLocal musicMusic
Hey, thanks for reading.
Classical KC serves Kansas City with 24 hours of classical music, day in and day out.
Your donation today keeps classical on the air and online.
Donate Now