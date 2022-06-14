Classical KC has been your musical oasis for two years: To celebrate, we're letting YOU take control
Help us build the playlist for a show celebrating two years of Classical KC by submitting a piece of music by June 30.
Have you discovered a favorite new piece, performer or local ensemble on Classical KC? Or maybe there's something you want to hear more of on Classical KC. Help us celebrate two years of 24/7 classical music in Kansas City by contributing to a special listener-curated program.
Submit your choice via the form below for your chance to be included in our playlist and to get a shout-out on air.
Submission deadline is June 30.