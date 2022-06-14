© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical KC Spotlight

Classical KC has been your musical oasis for two years: To celebrate, we're letting YOU take control

KCUR
Published June 14, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT
20220614_bk_junglewaterfall
Sean Jahansooz
/
Unsplash
Help us celebrate two years of Classical KC with a listen-curated show.

Help us build the playlist for a show celebrating two years of Classical KC by submitting a piece of music by June 30.

Have you discovered a favorite new piece, performer or local ensemble on Classical KC? Or maybe there's something you want to hear more of on Classical KC. Help us celebrate two years of 24/7 classical music in Kansas City by contributing to a special listener-curated program.

Submit your choice via the form below for your chance to be included in our playlist and to get a shout-out on air.

Submission deadline is June 30.

Tags

Classical KC Spotlight Classical KCLocal musicMusic
Hey, thanks for reading.
Classical KC serves Kansas City with 24 hours of classical music, day in and day out.
Your donation today keeps classical on the air and online.
Donate Now