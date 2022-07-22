Calling all current and former music students: Let us know what music has impacted you most
Help us ring in the school year with music you found influential during your time as a music student by sharing your pick by August 2.
Back to school shopping, getting class schedules, and returning to school music ensembles are all exciting parts of classes starting up again.
Whether you're a current or former music student, we want to know: was there a piece of band, orchestral and/or choral music that was particularly important to you as a student and why?
Submit your choice via the form below for your chance to get a shout-out on air in a special program.
Submission deadline is August 2.