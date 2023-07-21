© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical KC Spotlight
Sonic Sights
Sonic Sights
Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art and Classical KC have joined forces to create a multi-sensory experience when viewing artwork in the museum's permanent collection. Take a listen!

Virginia Jaramillo's 'Altotron' // 'Some Bright Morning' by Albert Brumley, arr. Caroline Shaw

KCUR
Published July 21, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT
Virginia Jaramillo (Mexican American, born 1939), Shaman’s Dream, 2021, acrylic on canvas, 81½ x 69½ inches, Courtesy of the artist and Hales Gallery and Pace Gallery. © Virginia Jaramillo. Image courtesy of the artist and Hales Gallery and Pace Gallery.
JSP Art Photography
/
Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art
Virginia Jaramillo (Mexican American, born 1939), Altotron, 1976, oil on canvas, 81 x 71 inches, Courtesy of Ric and Suzanne Kayne, Pace Gallery, and the artist. © Virginia Jaramillo. Image courtesy of the artist, Hales Gallery, and Pace Gallery.

When you look at the dusty yellow of Virginia Jaramillo's "Altotron," what comes to mind? Sunlight diffused from behind large clouds? The feeling of anger starting to bubble up from from within? The pollen of spring flowers, coating your clothing? Yellow is a color that can elicit many different emotions and images.

"Some Bright Morning" is based on a tune by Albert Brumley, but arranged and performed by Caroline Shaw. Brumley was a "shape note" composer, a type of musical style commonly used in churches in the American South for congregation-wide singing and gospel.

Brumley was born into a family of sharecroppers, and both Jaramillo's art and Brumley's music seem to shine of the sun on a field. One can almost see the heat rising from the field of waving gold.

Want to explore more music inspired by Virginia Jaramillo's artwork? Listen to our Spotify playlist for full pieces.

Find more information about 'Virginia Jaramillo: Principle of Equivalence' on the Kemper's website.

You can find out more about Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art at kemperart.org.

View the full Kemper Museum Permanent Collection here.

Classical KC Spotlight
Hey, thanks for reading.
Classical KC serves Kansas City with 24 hours of classical music, day in and day out.
Your donation today keeps classical on the air and online.
Donate Now