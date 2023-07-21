Virginia Jaramillo's 'Blue Space' // 'The Blue Bamboula' by Charles Wuorinen

© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art and Classical KC have joined forces to create a multi-sensory experience when viewing artwork in the museum's permanent collection. Take a listen!

Published July 21, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT
Virginia Jaramillo (Mexican American, born 1939), Blue Space, 1974, oil on canvas, 82 x 70 inches, The John and Susan Horseman Collection, Courtesy of the Horseman Foundation, St. Louis, Missouri. © Virginia Jaramillo. Image courtesy of the artist, Hales Gallery, and Pace Gallery.

Virginia Jaramillo's "Blue Space" depicts depicts a sea of blue with a thin line running through a central square. What feelings does the color blue bring to mind? How is the line cutting through it?

To some, the color blue can mean sadness, depression, anxiety, bringing about questions about our existence. What does our future hold? What does tomorrow bring? Perhaps this painting depicts a sea of blue with a thin line of sunlight peaking through. "The Blue Bamboula" by Charles Wuorinen is a chaotic work, whispering of feelings of uneasiness with what lies ahead. But listen closely and see if there is a moment of calm amidst the storm.

Want to explore more music inspired by Virginia Jaramillo's artwork? Listen to our Spotify playlist for full pieces.

Find more information about 'Virginia Jaramillo: Principle of Equivalence' on the Kemper's website.

You can find out more about Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art at kemperart.org.

View the full Kemper Museum Permanent Collection here.

