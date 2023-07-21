Virginia Jaramillo's 'Quadrant V - #2' // 'Morning Passages' by Philip Glass

At first glance, Virginia Jaramillo's "Quadrant V - #2" looks simple, with lines sitting on top of a mottled background. But when you look closer, notice how the background shifts in color, from a reddish-purple to a slate blue-gray. How do those colors meet? Do they blend together? And how does the sharpness of the lines in the foreground contrast with soft edges of the background?

Much like Jaramillo's minimalist artwork, Philip Glass is known for being a part of musical minimalism movement. In "Morning Passages," pay attention to how the music the piano plays repeats itself, but slowly shifts throughout the work. Does the addition of stringed instruments happen suddenly? Or do you notice them gradually join the fold?

In both works, subtle movement and shifts lure you in to take a closer look.

