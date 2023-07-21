© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art and Classical KC have joined forces to create a multi-sensory experience when viewing artwork in the museum's permanent collection. Take a listen!

Virginia Jaramillo's 'Quadrant V - #2' // 'Morning Passages' by Philip Glass

KCUR
Published July 21, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT
Virginia Jaramillo (Mexican American, born 1939), Quadrant V - #2, 2001, linen fiber with hand-ground earth pigments, 40¼ x 60 inches, Courtesy of the artist, Pace Gallery and Hales Gallery© Virginia Jaramillo. Image courtesy of the artist and Hales Gallery and Pace Gallery
JSP Art Photography
/
Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art
Virginia Jaramillo (Mexican American, born 1939), Quadrant V - #2, 2001, linen fiber with hand-ground earth pigments, 40¼ x 60 inches, Courtesy of the artist, Pace Gallery and Hales Gallery© Virginia Jaramillo. Image courtesy of the artist and Hales Gallery and Pace Gallery

At first glance, Virginia Jaramillo's "Quadrant V - #2" looks simple, with lines sitting on top of a mottled background. But when you look closer, notice how the background shifts in color, from a reddish-purple to a slate blue-gray. How do those colors meet? Do they blend together? And how does the sharpness of the lines in the foreground contrast with soft edges of the background?

Much like Jaramillo's minimalist artwork, Philip Glass is known for being a part of musical minimalism movement. In "Morning Passages," pay attention to how the music the piano plays repeats itself, but slowly shifts throughout the work. Does the addition of stringed instruments happen suddenly? Or do you notice them gradually join the fold?

In both works, subtle movement and shifts lure you in to take a closer look.

Want to explore more music inspired by Virginia Jaramillo's artwork? Listen to our Spotify playlist for full pieces.

Find more information about 'Virginia Jaramillo: Principle of Equivalence' on the Kemper's website.

You can find out more about Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art at kemperart.org.

View the full Kemper Museum Permanent Collection here.

