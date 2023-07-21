Virginia Jaramillo's 'Untitled (#418)' // 'Wild Purple' by Joan Tower

Among the lines and windowpane-like shapes in Virginia Jaramillo's "Untitled (#418)" a few colors blur into each other: white, gray, blue, purple. The purple is muted, almost a periwinkle, but still stands out against the more neutral colors of the work.

Purple is a bold color, and Joan Tower's "Wild Purple" embraces that richness, along with the mystery and mysticism of it. What awaits us on the other side of the window, and how does our preconceived assumptions and expectations color our vision?

