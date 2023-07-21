© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical KC Spotlight
Sonic Sights
Sonic Sights
Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art and Classical KC have joined forces to create a multi-sensory experience when viewing artwork in the museum's permanent collection. Take a listen!

Virginia Jaramillo's 'Untitled (#418)' // 'Wild Purple' by Joan Tower

KCUR
Published July 21, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT
Virginia Jaramillo (Mexican American, born 1939), Shaman’s Dream, 2021, acrylic on canvas, 81½ x 69½ inches, Courtesy of the artist and Hales Gallery and Pace Gallery. © Virginia Jaramillo. Image courtesy of the artist and Hales Gallery and Pace Gallery.
Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art
/
Virginia Jaramillo (Mexican American, born 1939), Untitled (418), 1982, acrylic paint on handmade paper, 34¼ x 24½ inches, Courtesy of the Daum Museum of Contemporary Art, Sedalia, Missouri. © Virginia Jaramillo.

Among the lines and windowpane-like shapes in Virginia Jaramillo's "Untitled (#418)" a few colors blur into each other: white, gray, blue, purple. The purple is muted, almost a periwinkle, but still stands out against the more neutral colors of the work.

Purple is a bold color, and Joan Tower's "Wild Purple" embraces that richness, along with the mystery and mysticism of it. What awaits us on the other side of the window, and how does our preconceived assumptions and expectations color our vision?

Want to explore more music inspired by Virginia Jaramillo's artwork? Listen to our Spotify playlist for full pieces.

Find more information about 'Virginia Jaramillo: Principle of Equivalence' on the Kemper's website.

You can find out more about Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art at kemperart.org.

View the full Kemper Museum Permanent Collection here.

Classical KC Spotlight
Hey, thanks for reading.
Classical KC serves Kansas City with 24 hours of classical music, day in and day out.
Your donation today keeps classical on the air and online.
Donate Now