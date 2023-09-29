Gilda Snowden’s 'Imaginary Landscape' // 'Starburst' by Jessie Montgomery

As a child, did you ever come up with made up worlds? Immerse yourself in the creations of your imagination? What did you find there? Gilda Snowden’s “Imaginary Landscape” beckons us to revisit a sense of childhood whimsy that often gets lost in our day- to-day lives. When looking at the brightly colored shapes and lines in this painting, what world can you create in your mind?

Jessie Montgomery created a new musical world with her piece “Starburst.” Inspired by the astronomical phenomenon of the same name, she creates a “multidimensional soundscape” through rapidly changing ideas. Plucked strings are contrasted with lush moments of unison before bright harmonics join in. Can you imagine a new galaxy being formed with the ingredients presented in this piece? How do each of these musical elements correspond to the different colors and shapes of Snowden’s painting?

Want to explore more music inspired by art from 'Beyond Ninth Street: Legacies of Women in Abstraction?' Listen to our Spotify playlist for full pieces.

Find more information about 'Beyond Ninth Street: Legacies of Women in Abstraction' on the Kemper's website.

You can find out more about Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art at kemperart.org.

View the full Kemper Museum Permanent Collection here.