Community Engagement Specialist/On-Air Host — Classical KC

Job description

91.9 Classical KC, Kansas City’s 24/7 classical music radio and digital service, has an amazing opportunity to join Kansas City’s newest classical community institution. We seek an energetic, creative person to join our team as our community engagement specialist.

This position serves a dual role: as an announcer for classical music as well the lead coordinator of outreach goals. The community engagement specialist/host coordinates with the station’s staff, connects with musicians, arts presenters, educators and others in the music community to promote classical music on Classical KC.

What makes you the ideal candidate for this job? You’re able to shed traditional classical music delivery stereotypes and invite an audience of diverse ages and cultural backgrounds to participate in this art from using best practices of public radio storytelling and a tone that energizes, excites and enriches listeners.

You’re a highly driven, creative, and thoughtful colleague who can make connections between musicians and Kansas City-area culture that benefit Classical KC and the Kansas City arts community.

This position reports to the Director of Classical KC.

About Classical KC

Classical KC and ClassicalKC.org are designed to reflect and serve Kansas City’s vibrant and energetic arts scene. The station is a startup project of KCUR 89.3, one of the nation’s most innovative and fastest-growing NPR stations.

Classical KC has a mission to engage, educate, inspire and entertain. The station features performances by local, national and international artists. Classical KC seeks to create innovative and informative programs fueled by the region’s intellectual and cultural diversity and its abundant arts organizations. We champion this music in all its forms.

We believe that delivering classical music can connect with and inspire audiences in an emotional and meaningful way. We believe that Classical KC can help to develop diverse classical music audiences in Kansas City.



Core responsibilities

Sets outreach and engagement goals with Classical KC staff

Cultivates relationships with regional music/arts organizations on-air and elsewhere, and finds meaningful ways to partner with local arts events

Works with Classical KC / KCUR’s audience development team and events team to create and staff events to increase audience engagement with Classical KC

Hosts on-air shift, using engagement with community organizations to help advise music director on ways to integrate recordings that reflect those local organizations

Interviews guests

Serves as co-host during concert broadcasts

Assists in fundraising on and off air

Works closely with other departments and station staff

Performs other duties as assigned

Minimum qualifications

A Bachelor's degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience and at least 2 years of experience from which comparable knowledge and skills can be acquired is necessary



Preferred qualifications

The ideal candidate will have the following:

2 years of experience as a classical music host or related experience.

Knowledge of classical music

Demonstrated radio broadcast announcing ability and basic radio operation skills.

Familiarity with ENCO DAD (or equivalent automation software) and MusicMaster (or similar scheduling software)

Full time/part time

This is a full time, benefit eligible position.



Salary

Up to $22.50 per hour, commensurate with experience, education and internal equity.



Application deadline

Open until filled, review of applications to begin immediately.



Application Instructions

Apply online here.

Applicants must combine all application materials (cover letter, resume, and list of five references with contact information) into one PDF or Microsoft Word document and upload as a resume attachment.

Limit document name to 50 characters. Maximum size limit is 11MB. Do not include special characters (e.g., /, &, %, etc.).

If you are experiencing technical problems, please call (800) 488-5288.

Note, you must provide a description of job duties for each Work Experience entry on your application. Please carefully review the application instructions section of our Careers page prior to submitting your materials.

Statement on Diversity at Classical KC / KCUR

KCUR and Classical KC are committed to ensuring that our workforce, community advisory board, and audience reflect the diversity found in the communities we serve. Central to KCUR’s mission, vision and values is maintaining a workplace environment that recognizes and celebrates diversity in all forms. For more information on our policies and governance, visit https://www.kcur.org/governance.



Equal Employment Opportunity

Equal Opportunity is and shall be provided for all employees and applicants for employment on the basis of their demonstrated ability and competence without unlawful discrimination on the basis of their race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, disability, protected veteran status, or any other status protected by applicable state or federal law.

This policy shall not be interpreted in such a manner as to violate the legal rights of religious organizations or the recruiting rights of military organizations associated with the Armed Forces or the Department of Homeland Security of the United States of America. For more information, call the Vice Chancellor - Human Resources at 816-235-1621.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the duties and functions of this job. If you believe you may have difficulty performing any of the duties or functions of this job, please contact the Office of Affirmative Action at (816) 235-1323.



EEO IS THE LAW

To read more about Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) please use the following links:

