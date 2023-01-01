Director of Technology and Broadcast Engineering – KCUR and Classical KC

Job description

Kansas City Public Media (KCUR, Classical KC and KC Studios) is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Director of Technology and Broadcast Engineering. Kansas City’s NPR affiliate, KCUR is a premier producer of broadcast and on-demand audio and is home to some of the region’s most popular podcasts.

Established in 2020, Classical KC is Kansas City’s home for 24/7 classical music. We seek to inform, inspire, and delight our intellectually curious and highly engaged listeners across our digital, mobile, and broadcast platforms.

Reporting to the Senior Director of Operations, the Director of Technology and Broadcast Engineering will lead a vital and essential function for KCPM by managing the broadcast and digital delivery operations. This will include responsibility for maintenance of radio broadcast and related facilities owned by KCUR. A key element of the work will include planning for the future with the opportunity to implement state of the art technology.

Duties include, but are not limited to

Operations:



Support and maintain broadcast facilities, on-air and production studios, and transmitter sites to ensure reliable service to our audiences.

Responsible for monitoring, maintaining, repairing, and replacing associated equipment.

Manage the design of transmitter equipment, streaming equipment, and studio to transmitter links, content acquisition equipment (satellite and IP), content ingestion and automation playback systems.

Set up, test, and troubleshoot pitch studios and on-air campaigns.

Test remote live operations.

Participate in budget activities and contract negotiations.

Work very closely with the stations’ IT staff.

Planning and Project Management:

Proactively plan for preventative maintenance and future technologies.

Stay current with latest developments in radio broadcast engineering and technology, including best practices.

Develop the strategic vision, assess evolving needs, plan accordingly and manage projects.

Regulatory:

Serve as chief operator of stations responsible for the FCC emergency alert system reporting and weekly log maintenance.

Ensure compliance with latest in FCC rules and guidelines.

Interface with university FCC attorneys for license renewals and related regulatory filings.

Compile and upload FCC-required quarterly public file documentation.

Support and Problem Resolution:



Provide support to content creators on equipment content acquisition, connections with other studios/content creators.

Monitoring:

Monitor transmitter sites and supervise on-call contract engineer inspections and work.

Provide 24/7 on-call support if equipment goes down.

Other duties as assigned

Additional skills and responsibilities

Lead, and work well across all parts of the organization especially IT.

Think strategically and deploy effective management and operational skills.

Effectively communicate with strong attention to details.

Initiate and guide work that maximizes collaboration with external and internal stakeholders.

Nurture an environment of inclusive, collaborative, and critical thinking.

Assist others in getting data from the production systems, all while fostering an understanding of the data and how to best use it.

Minimum qualifications

A Bachelor's degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience and at least 4 years of experience from which comparable knowledge and skills can be acquired is necessary.

Preferred qualifications

At least 4 years related experience in technology/broadcast.

Additional experience in technology/broadcast may substitute for the degree depending on the nature of the experience.

Public radio experience in a university setting is preferred.

Certification through the Society of Broadcast Engineers is a plus.

Full time/Part time

Position is full time and benefits eligible.

Salary

Anticipated salary range up to $75,000, commensurate with experience, education and internal equity.

Application deadline

Open until filled, review of applications to begin immediately.

Application instructions

Apply online here.

Applicants must combine all application materials (cover letter, resume, and list of five references with contact information) into one PDF or Microsoft Word document and upload as a resume attachment.

Limit document name to 50 characters. Maximum size limit is 11MB. Do not include special characters (e.g., /, &, %, etc.).

If you are experiencing technical problems, please call (800) 488-5288.

Note, you must provide a description of job duties for each Work Experience entry on your application. Please carefully review the application instructions section of our Careers page prior to submitting your materials.

Equal Employment Opportunity

Equal Opportunity is and shall be provided for all employees and applicants for employment on the basis of their demonstrated ability and competence without unlawful discrimination on the basis of their race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, disability, protected veteran status, or any other status protected by applicable state or federal law. This policy shall not be interpreted in such a manner as to violate the legal rights of religious organizations or the recruiting rights of military organizations associated with the Armed Forces or the Department of Homeland Security of the United States of America. For more information, call the Vice Chancellor - Human Resources at 816-235-1621.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the duties and functions of this job. If you believe you may have difficulty performing any of the duties or functions of this job, please contact the Office of Affirmative Action at (816) 235-1323.

Know Your Rights

To read more about Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) please use the following links: