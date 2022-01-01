Editor: Health, News & Politics — KCUR

Job description

KCUR 89.3 seeks an editor to lead our coverage of health, Missouri politics, investigations and other news, ideally with an eye on legal and business affairs as well.

We seek a colleague who can find stories where no one else sees them, who can inspire reporters at all stages of their careers, who is passionate about working collaboratively with talented reporters producing top-notch journalism and committed to our mission of fostering a diverse, inclusive and welcoming culture.

This editor will oversee reporters on our health, politics and investigative beats, as well as other reporters depending on the editor’s areas of strength and interest. The editor should be comfortable working quickly on the news of the day with veteran reporters as well as those at the earliest stages of their careers, including interns, across all of our platforms — radio, digital, social media and podcasts.

KCUR editors work closely with each other as well as the producers of Up to Date, our weekday public affairs program, and the producers of our Kansas City Today daily news podcast. They also collaborate daily with the investigative team at NPR’s four-state Midwest Newsroom; the editor overseeing rural and agricultural issues in six states with Harvest Public Media; and the editor in the statewide Kansas News Service. This editor reports to the director of content-journalism.

Our new colleague should possess a keen understanding of what makes public media journalism special, but also have ambitions to help drive public media forward.

Characteristic duties

Generates, assigns and edits daily and longer-range stories by reporters covering health, politics, investigations and other beats, including spot radio stories and written stories for the web.

Ensures an efficient approach to news gathering and reporting that produces in-depth coverage of distinction, including breaking news situations.

Participates with other editors on daily news budget calls and a weekly meeting with the station’s editorial leadership to create an integrated approach to the team’s work.

Ensures reporters are tracking sources for all stories.

Reports for radio and web as needed.

Serves as a resource for talk shows and podcasts, including identifying sources and opportunities for additional coverage, conducting two-ways and interviews, and appearing as a guest.

Oversees the work of interns at times.

Participates in assigned fund-raising and outreach activities, on air and off.

Other duties as assigned.

Minimum qualifications

A Bachelor's degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience and at least four years of experience from which comparable knowledge and skills can be acquired is necessary.

Preferred qualifications

Bachelor’s or master’s degree in journalism, communications or a related field.

Demonstrated ability as a newsroom leader.

Three years of management experience or daily reporting experience in a public media or news organization.

Experience in operating a variety of broadcast equipment including digital editing systems (e.g. Adobe Audition), field recording units and other production equipment.

Ability and willingness to work a varied schedule.

Excellent writing skills, proven news judgment, and journalistic integrity.

Ability to cover breaking news as well as report through long-form, innovative storytelling.

Strong interpersonal, oral and written communication skills with both internal and external audiences.

Ability to work on diverse projects simultaneously in a fast-paced, deadline-oriented environment.

Demonstrated ability to take direction and work collaboratively with various personalities.

Demonstrated ability to meet deadlines.

Enthusiasm for the role of public media in a changing journalism environment.

Full time/part time

Full time, benefit eligible.

Salary

Up to $65,000, based on experience, education and internal equity.

Application deadline

Open until filled; review of applications to begin Aug. 22, 2022.

Application instructions

Apply online here.

Applicants must combine all application materials (cover letter, resume, and list of five references with contact information) into one PDF or Microsoft Word document and upload as a resume attachment.

Limit document name to 50 characters. Maximum size limit is 11MB. Do not include special characters (e.g., /, &, %, etc.).

If you are experiencing technical problems, please call (800) 488-5288.

Note: You must provide a description of job duties for each Work Experience entry on your application. Please carefully review the application instructions section of our Careers page prior to submitting your materials.

Statement on diversity at KCUR

KCUR is committed to ensuring that our workforce, community advisory board and audience reflect the diversity found in the communities we serve. Central to KCUR’s mission, vision and values is maintaining a workplace environment that recognizes and celebrates diversity in all forms.

For more information on our policies and governance, click or tap here.

Equal Employment Opportunity

Equal Opportunity is and shall be provided for all employees and applicants for employment on the basis of their demonstrated ability and competence without unlawful discrimination on the basis of their race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, disability, protected veteran status, or any other status protected by applicable state or federal law.

This policy shall not be interpreted in such a manner as to violate the legal rights of religious organizations or the recruiting rights of military organizations associated with the Armed Forces or the Department of Homeland Security of the United States of America. For more information, call the Vice Chancellor - Human Resources at 816-235-1621.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the duties and functions of this job. If you believe you may have difficulty performing any of the duties or functions of this job, please contact the Office of Affirmative Action at (816) 235-1323.

EEO IS THE LAW

