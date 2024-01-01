Erin Manuel

As a finance and budget consultant for KCUR, I ensure accounting policies are followed and provide financial reports for KCUR management.

I joined the staff July 2024 and come from a higher education finance background, having worked at the University of Kansas Medical Center and Wheaton College prior to this position. Learning about public radio and media has been a refreshing addition to my career.

I have a master’s degree in business administration from Ottawa University and a bachelor’s degree in education from Kansas State University.

My hobbies include vintage and antique shopping and volunteering with a local animal rescue group. On Sunday mornings, you can find me at a local PetSmart playing with the kitties and giving them fresh food and water.