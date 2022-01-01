Executive Assistant to the General Manager — KCUR & Classical KC

Job description

KCUR is looking for a qualified executive assistant. In this role, you will provide a high level of administrative support to the General Manager of KCUR and Classical KC with a focus on elevating the work of the senior leadership team.

In addition, this individual serves as a face and voice to internal and external stakeholders as well as other public media and community partners. This person will have an enthusiastic and collaborative approach to their work.

They must be highly organized and detail-oriented; able to prioritize and work on diverse projects simultaneously in a fast-paced, deadline-oriented environment; and willing to take direction from and work collaboratively across the organization.

Core responsibilities

Provide administrative support to KCUR/Classical KC staff team, including development director(s) for KCUR and Classical KC.

Manage calendars for the General Manager and other members of the KCUR leadership.

Provide support for community advisory board, including correspondence, board materials, scheduling, agendas and minutes

Coordinate executive travel and meeting arrangements. Other duties would include: creating and updating PowerPoints, serving as point person for orientation processes and preparing expense reports.

Serve as liaison with staff and maintain proactive and positive working relationships with them, all while representing KCUR’s mission, culture and strategic priorities.

Schedule meetings with donors, assist with correspondence, update and maintain individual records in the database.

Maintain planning and preparation for recurring events initiated by the General Manager including all-staff meetings, training and development activities, lead team meetings, and others as directed.

Proactively tackle short and longer-term projects that support the General Manager and the stations.

Keep a pulse on the day-to-day operations for both organizations, identifying areas of needed attention and opportunities for clarity and efficiency.

Comply with ethics and social media policies.

Attend and support preparations for the annual fundraiser gala.

Serve on an internal committee in support of the diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging goals of the organization and support implementation of new DEIB policies and practices

Other duties as assigned.

Minimum qualifications

Bachelor's degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience and at least 3 years of experience from which comparable knowledge and skills can be acquired is necessary

Preferred qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications, business or a related field; or equivalent combination of education, training, and experience that provides the requisite knowledge, skills and abilities for this job.

Three years of work experience within news media or non-profits is a plus

Excellent interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills.

Ability and willingness to juggle multiple competing tasks and demands.

Dedication and commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.

Full time/part time

Full time, benefit eligible

Salary

Up to $24.00 per hour, commensurate with experience, education, and internal equity.

Application deadline

Open until filled, review of applications to begin immediately.

Application instructions

Apply online here.

Applicants must combine all application materials (cover letter, resume, and list of five references with contact information) into one PDF or Microsoft Word document and upload as a resume attachment.

Limit document name to 50 characters. Maximum size limit is 11MB. Do not include special characters (e.g., /, &, %, etc.).

If you are experiencing technical problems, please call (800) 488-5288.

Note: You must provide a description of job duties for each Work Experience entry on your application. Please carefully review the application instructions section of our Careers page prior to submitting your materials.

KCUR 89.3 is the NPR affiliate in Kansas City and is an editorially-independent community service of the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Statement on diversity at KCUR/Classical KC

KCUR and Classical KC are committed to ensuring that our workforce, community advisory board, and audience reflect the diversity found in the communities we serve. Central to KCUR’s mission, vision and values is maintaining a workplace environment that recognizes and celebrates diversity in all forms. For more information on our policies and governance, visit https://www.kcur.org/governance.

