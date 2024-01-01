Job Description

The Division of Finance and Administration at the University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) is seeking a highly motivated and experienced individual contributor for the role of Finance & Budget Consultant II (Fiscal Officer).

This position is a crucial member of our team, responsible for providing comprehensive financial analysis and support the University owned radio station, KCUR.

Basic Functions and Responsibilities

Strategic Financial Planning: Collaborate with business leaders to drive strategic planning activities encompassing accounting, financial analysis, and budgeting for assigned units and departments on campus.

Budget Formulation: Work closely with campus unit leadership to formulate budgets, develop financial plans, and actively monitor financial performance, ensuring alignment with organizational goals.

Accounting and Financial Statement Analysis: Work closely with internal and external auditors in annual year end closing, audit, and preparation of financial statements, as needed.

Liaison Role: Act as a key liaison between central finance and campus unit leadership, fostering effective communication and ensuring successful implementation of financial strategies and performance objectives.

Grants Management: Undertake significant financial management of grants, including interpretation and application of policies, allowable allocation of expenditures, tracking cost share, local grant match budgets, and effective oversight of subcontracts.

Supervisory Responsibilities: May involve overseeing and guiding team members, providing mentorship, and ensuring smooth operation of financial activities within the assigned areas.

Characteristic Duties

Monitoring all fiscal activity (revenues, expenses, balance sheet and grants) for assigned units

Working with leadership to develop and monitor budgets on a monthly, quarterly, and annual basis

Participating in the development of strategy (where appropriate) and monitor performance against plan

Participating in the development of long-range plans and other financial planning

Ensuring compliance with all regulatory, fiduciary, fiscal, and reporting requirements

Providing financial leadership and expertise to the units being supported

Ensuring that resources are well utilized

Working as needed on ad hoc projects and reports

Working with internal and external auditors as needed

Partnering with the unit leadership to support fact-based decision making

Monitoring capital asset activity (where appropriate)

Collaborating and working with units across campus

Other duties as assigned

Minimum Qualifications

A Bachelor's degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience and at least 6 years of experience from which comparable knowledge and skills can be acquired is necessary.

Preferred Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in finance, accounting, business administration, or a related field. Master’s degree or professional certification (CPA) is preferred.



Minimum of 6 years of experience in financial analysis, budgeting, forecasting, and long-range financial planning, preferably in an academic or research-oriented environment

Strong accounting background and skills with proven expertise in financial statement analysis.

Demonstrated expertise in grants management, including a strong understating of policies, compliance, and financial reporting associated with grant funding.

Proven ability to collaborate effectively with diverse stakeholders, including business leaders, central finance teams, and external partners.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with a keen attention to detail.

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal

Proficiency in fund accounting (non-profit, GASB)

Proficiency in financial software and tools

Anticipated Hiring Range

Full-time, benefit eligible, salaried (exempt) position.



$65,776 to $80,000 per year, commensurate with education, experience, and internal equity

Eligible for a $4,000.00 hiring incentive (see HR-104 Hiring Incentives for Faculty and Staff)

Application Deadline

Open until filled, review of applications to begin immediately.



Benefit Eligibility

This position is eligible for University benefits. As part of your total compensation, the University offers a comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental and vision plans, retirement, paid time off, short- and long-term disability, paid parental leave, paid caregiver leave, and educational fee discounts for all four UM System campuses. For additional information on University benefits, please visit the Faculty & Staff Benefits website at https://www.umsystem.edu/totalrewards/benefits.



