Front Desk Receptionist, part-time – KCUR

Do you enjoy front facing work with the excitement of back-office candor? KCUR is looking for an organized, people-oriented front desk receptionist for a fulfilling part-time role at our office in Kansas City.

Join our team in an interesting, challenging, and fun role, supporting the work of all staff. This position will share duties with the other receptionist.

Characteristic duties

Provide general office support

Greet and host guests, including talk show guests

Answer and handle all phone call and general emails

Maintain log of listener feedback

Distribute mail and handle packages

Report maintenance issues

Coordinate orders and distribution of office supplies once a month

Assist Membership department and Sponsorship sales team as needed

Maintain updated staff contact list

Handle general correspondence and provide office support

Other duties as assigned

Minimum qualifications

High school diploma or equivalent and at least 5 years of experience from which comparable knowledge and skills can be acquired if necessary

Preferred qualifications

We believe a strong organization includes employees from a range of backgrounds, with different skills, experiences, and passions. If you think quickly on your feet and provide calm, kind, and informed customer service, please apply and tell us more about yourself.

Two years of experience in a business, communications, media, educational or similar setting working with professionals and the public.

Experience in customer service and problem-solving is a plus.

Demonstrated ability to work effectively with various personalities.

Able to interact and communicate diplomatically with a wide variety of listeners and guests, external organizations, internal departments, management and other team members.

Proficient in Microsoft Office.

Full time/Part time

Part time, non-benefit eligible. Two days (16 hours) per week.

Application deadline

Open until filled, review of applications to begin immediately.

Application instructions

Apply online here.

Applicants must combine all application materials (cover letter, resume, and list of five references with contact information) into one PDF or Microsoft Word document and upload as a resume attachment.

Limit document name to 50 characters. Maximum size limit is 11MB. Do not include special characters (e.g., /, &, %, etc.).

If you are experiencing technical problems, please call (800) 488-5288.

Note, you must provide a description of job duties for each Work Experience entry on your application. Please carefully review the application instructions section of our Careers page prior to submitting your materials.

