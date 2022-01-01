Graphic Designer - reports to UMKC Strategic Marketing and Communications

Job description

UMKC’s Division of Strategic Marketing and Communications is looking for a creative, collaborative graphic designer to provide concept, design, production and coordination for wide-ranging materials in both digital and print formats for UMKC academic and administrative units as well as KCUR Public Radio. Because of the number of disciplines within the university, this position has the opportunity to work on projects in a variety of subject areas. Strong organizational skills and self-motivation are musts as designers are responsible for managing their own workload and meeting deadlines.

Core Responsibilities

The job requires someone who can:

Provide concepts, graphic design and artwork production for electronic and printed projects as assigned. Range of materials may include digital art, brochures, magazines, invitations, etc.;

Prepare designs, mockups and artwork in accordance with the UMKC branding guidelines and the standards of the graphic arts and pre-press industry;

Research trends, competitors and target audiences to inform visual concepts;

Work as a member of a team (with project managers, web developers and relationship managers), as assigned by department director;

Work with vendors to ensure proper adherence to UMKC printing quality and brand standards;

Communicate about visual concepts with colleagues, present concepts to clients, and absorb and apply constructive criticism from peers and clients;

Deliver great customer service by being responsive, flexible and collaborative;

Maintain proficiency in the use of computer hardware and software used by the industry and adhere to policies and procedures of strategic marketing and communications;

Provide art direction to photographers and videographers;

Estimate and track project costs.

A Portfolio is required. Provide URL or attach a document with samples.

Minimum Qualifications

A Bachelor’s degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience and at least 3 years of experience from which comparable knowledge and skills can be acquired is necessary.

Preferred Qualifications



Demonstrated design experience in a variety of formats, such as advertisements, promotional and recruitment materials, websites, digital communications, magazines, banners and/or billboards, etc.;

Strong problem-solving skills;

Proficiency in the following software in Mac format: Adobe Creative Cloud especially InDesign, Photoshop, and Illustrator; and Microsoft Office;

Good people skills, including the ability to interact effectively with varied persons and personalities from all levels of an organization;

A penchant for details and organization, including the ability to prioritize tasks, communicate progress and meet deadlines;

Ability to think strategically about how multiple projects fit together as a whole;

Experience working with vendors to negotiate prices and find creative ways to save money;

An understanding of general web design best practices (including accessibility) a plus.

Full Time/Part Time

This position is full time, benefit eligible. Flexible work arrangements are available, per department approval.

Salary

Up to $50,000, commensurate with experience, education, and internal equity.

Application deadline

Open until filled, review of applications to begin immediately.

Application instructions

Apply online here.

Applicants must combine all application materials (cover letter, resume, and list of five references with contact information) into one PDF or Microsoft Word document and upload as a resume attachment.

Limit document name to 50 characters. Maximum size limit is 11MB. Do not include special characters (e.g., /, &, %, etc.).

If you are experiencing technical problems, please call (800) 488-5288.

Note, you must provide a description of job duties for each Work Experience entry on your application. Please carefully review the application instructions section of our Careers page prior to submitting your materials.

For this position, a portfolio is required. Please make sure to provide a URL or attach a document with samples.

Comments

KCUR 89.3 is the NPR affiliate in Kansas City and is an editorially-independent community service of the University of Missouri-Kansas City. See kcur.org.

91.9 Classical KC is a 24/7 public radio classical music service designed to reflect and serve Kansas City’s vibrant and energetic arts scene. See classicalkc.org.

Statement on Diversity at KCUR/Classical KC

KCUR and Classical KC are committed to ensuring that our workforce, community advisory board, and audience reflect the diversity found in the communities we serve. Central to KCUR’s mission, vision, and values is maintaining a workplace environment that recognizes and celebrates diversity in all forms. For more information on our policies and governance, visit https://www.kcur.org/governance.

