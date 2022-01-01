Harvest Public Media Partners

Today, Harvest Public Media is made possible only by support from our partner stations and their members.

Our full partner stations provide the bulk of our support – without support from our full partners, Harvest would not possible. Associate partners are also an important source of support and distribution.

Harvest Public Media is a Local Journalism Center, established in 2010 with the support of a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The initiative was intended to strengthen collaboration among Midwest public broadcasting stations, which is at our core.

Full and Associate Partner Stations

KCUR 89.3

KCUR Public Media in Kansas City houses and supports Harvest’s three-person editing staff. A service of the University of Missouri—Kansas City, KCUR broadcasts around the clock and provides 20 hours of news each weekday. More than 150,000 people listen to KCUR each month, with broadcasts covering a 90-mile radius in northwestern Missouri and northeastern Kansas. Approximately 55 percent of the audience is in Missouri, 45 percent in Kansas.

Iowa Public Radio

Iowa Public Radio supports Harvest’s Iowa reporter, who works from Ames. The Board of Regents of the State of Iowa established IPR to oversee public radio operations at the state's three Regents' universities at the end of 2004. Iowa Public Radio includes WOI AM and FM at Iowa State University, WSUI-AM and KSUI-FM at the University of Iowa, and KUNI-FM and KHKE-FM at the University of Northern Iowa.

Nebraska Public Media

Nebraska Public Media supports Harvest’s Nebraska reporter, who works out of their headquarters in Lincoln. In addition to radio and television broadcasting across the state, Nebraska Public Media provides multiple online services including live streaming of the Nebraska Unicameral and podcasts of locally produced programs. Nebraska Public Media has been a pioneer in the development of innovative communication and educational technologies including the operation of a multi-channel digital transmit and receive system and production of instructional materials on tape, CD, DVD and online.

KOSU

Established in 1955, KOSU is a member-supported public radio network that operates 91.7 KOSU in central Oklahoma, including Stillwater and Oklahoma City, and 107.5 KOSN in northeast Oklahoma, including Tulsa, Bartlesville and the Grand Lake area.

St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Public Radio is a news organization and NPR member station, providing credible and trustworthy reporting to audiences across the St. Louis metropolitan region, in Quincy, Illinois, and in Rolla and Lebanon, Missouri.

Associate Partners

Kansas Public Radio

Licensed to the University of Kansas, Kansas Public Radio began broadcasting on Sept. 15, 1952 with the charge to “play good music.” In 1952, that meant classical music and jazz on long-playing records. In its early years, the station also was used as “educational radio” for shows such as The Jayhawk School of the Air. Today, Kansas Public Radio has translator stations in Atchison, Emporia and Junction City, allowing broadcasting to almost all of northeast and east-central Kansas, the Kansas City metro area and northwest Missouri.

High Plains Public Radio

High Plains Public Radio, based in Garden City, Kansas, was founded in 1977 to enrich the educational, cultural, and community life of the High Plains region of western Kansas, eastern Colorado, and the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles. It is also dedicated to developing the self-identity of the High Plains so that the region might better appreciate its common heritage and build a sustainable future.

KMUW

KMUW, Wichita Public Radio provides in-depth local and NPR news for the greater Wichita area. KMUW also offers local music shows each evening which are carried by stations around the world. The station is committed to engaging the community on important issues and to enriching the quality of life in Wichita. Harvest’s reporting on Midwest “food, fuel and field” will now join education, government, arts and health as a top topic for our coverage.

KBIA

KBIA 91.3 FM, based in Columbia, Missouri, is a University of Missouri-licensed station that's been a National Public Radio member since joining the mid-Missouri airwaves on May 1, 1972. KBIA has a repeater station, KKTR, at 89.7 FM, broadcasting from the campus of Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri, and covering all of Kirksville and most of Adair County. The primary signal radius of KBIA is about 60 miles; KBIA’s digital-only side channels are available in a somewhat more concentrated area.



Tri States Public Radio

Tri States Public Radio, based in Macomb, Illinois, is an outreach service of the College of Fine Arts and Communication at Western Illinois University. From humble beginnings in 1956 as a student-run laboratory, the station has become the region's National Public Radio member station broadcasting quality programs that inform, enlighten and entertain.



WVIK

WVIK, Quad Cities NPR, provides news and classical music 24-hours-a-day to the Quad Cities and surrounding community in northwestern Illinois and eastern Iowa. WVIK is a public service of Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois. Our signal is broadcast at 90.3 FM in the Quad Cities area, at 95.9 FM in Dubuque, Iowa (including a small part of southwestern Wisconsin), and around the globe at WVIK.org.

NPR Illinois

NPR Illinois in Springfield, Illinois, supports Harvest’s Illinois reporter. A natural extension of the University of Illinois Springfield’s public affairs mandate, WUIS celebrated its 40th year on air in 2015. WIPA-FM 89.3 extends the broadcast area to include western Illinois.



KSMU

For 40 years and counting, KSMU strives to bring superior programming to over 40,000 weekly listeners in southwest Missouri. Whether through NPR News, local news coverage, or music ranging from classical to jazz or some of our more eclectic music programs, KSMU seeks to inform, entertain and to encourage the exploration of ideas and their application to citizenship.

WFIU

WFIU Public Radio has been broadcasting from the Bloomington campus of Indiana University since October 1950. The station is a charter member of the National Public Radio network and broadcasts news and classical music to 20 counties throughout Indiana. Earth Eats is WFIU's weekly podcast, public radio program and blog of news, interviews and recipes inspired by local food and sustainable agriculture.

KVNO

KVNO Radio is a broadcasting service of the University of Nebraska at Omaha. KVNO is a classical music and fine arts radio station that serves the greater Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area. We are affiliated with the WFMT Radio Network and American Public Media.

Prairie Public

Prairie Public, headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, is a nonprofit member station of PBS and NPR that provides public television services throughout North Dakota, northwestern Minnesota, southern Manitoba, and parts of Montana and South Dakota; public radio service to North Dakota; and educational and technological services to communities and individuals across its coverage area.