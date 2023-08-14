Health Equity Reporter – KCUR and Kansas News Service

KCUR 89.3 is seeking a health equity reporter to join the Kansas News Service, a reporting collaboration of public media stations throughout Kansas.

Consisting of KCUR in Kansas City, KMUW in Wichita, Kansas Public Radio in Lawrence and High Plains Public Radio in Garden City, the Kansas News Service is focused on health, the social determinants of health and their connection to public policy. We interpret that broadly to serve our audience as a general news organization, but one that covers the state through that lens.

We’re looking for a dogged reporter to approach health coverage from the angle of disparities and access in both rural and urban areas. This reporter should be looking for the people our health care system doesn’t reach and where populations lack access to necessities like healthy food and water. This includes paying particular attention to historically marginalized communities.

Reporting should also help people navigate a complicated health care system where many, especially those who are uninsured or underinsured, can be at a disadvantage that leads to financial hardship.

We also want to know where there are efforts to tackle the challenges in our health care system and solve systemic problems.

This reporter will research, write, report and produce daily spot news, digital stories and long-form audio features. They’ll collaborate with KNS reporters across Kansas. They will also participate in community engagement efforts, and appear on talk shows, podcasts and community panels, as needed.

We’re looking for someone whose reporting is driven by curiosity and public service. We’ll push for stories, both on air and online, worthy of a statewide and, not infrequently, a national audience. That calls for someone who can produce on deadline while juggling in-depth work.

Our new reporter doesn’t need radio or health reporting experience – we have experience teaching our journalists audio production – but they must have strong reporting and writing talent. They must share our commitment to serving all of our audiences, tracking the diversity of sources and continuing to make KNS a place where everyone feels welcome.

We know good candidates might not meet every single qualification. If you think you’re a good fit for the job, please apply.

We think you’ll find the Kansas News Service is a place where reporters are encouraged to focus on producing stories that emphasize the context rather than recounting daily developments. Your work will appear on public radio stations in every corner of the state. NPR also airs much of our work nationally. Newspapers and commercial radio stations across the state use a steady diet of KNS stories.

Job description

Stays abreast of developments and builds a broad base of knowledge, sources and expertise on health-related topics.

Identifies, researches, pitches, writes, reports, edits and voices spots, two-ways and feature stories for morning and afternoon news magazines, local talk shows and national programs as appropriate. Writes digital stories worthy of publication in metropolitan newspapers.

Anticipates and responds to breaking news.

Works to develop expertise in advising consumers how to protect themselves against abuses in the medical care industry.

Tracks source demographics.

Suggests story ideas and helps focus story angles for colleagues working on related subjects; collaborates with other Kansas News Service reporters and talk show producers on projects.

Contributes segment ideas and appears as a guest or host on KCUR’s local talk show, podcasts and community events, as needed.

Collaborates with the KNS partners KCUR, KMUW, Kansas Public Radio and High Plains Public Radio at the direction of the reporter’s KNS editors. Also occasionally collaborates with Harvest Public Media, the Midwest Newsroom and national entities to share content across multiple platforms.

Participates in all assigned fund-raising and outreach activities, on air and off.

Other duties as assigned.

Minimum qualifications

A Bachelor's degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience and at least 3 years of experience from which comparable knowledge and skills can be acquired is necessary.

Preferred qualifications

At least three years of experience producing news content for digital and social platforms.

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications or a related field.

Excellent writing skills, proven news judgment and journalistic integrity.

A commitment to seeking out and including diverse voices and communities in reporting.

One year of work experience in a radio, news or public media organization.

Demonstrated ability to cover breaking news as well as report through long-form, innovative storytelling.

A demonstrated ability to humanize complex and nuanced policies, reports and scientific information.

A demonstrated ability to take direction and work collaboratively.

A demonstrated ability to meet deadlines.

Enthusiasm for the role of public media in a changing journalism environment.

Experience operating digital editing systems (e.g. Adobe Audition), field recording units and other audio production equipment.

Full time/Part time

Full time, benefit eligible staff position.

Salary

$50,367 - $56,000 per year commensurate on education, experience, and internal equity.

Application deadline

Open until filled, review of applications begins on August 14, 2023

Apply online here.

Comments

The reporter can live and work anywhere in Kansas. The reporter can choose to work from offices in Kansas City, Lawrence, Wichita or Garden City. Wherever you work, we’ll make sure you have the gear you need. While you’re free to work from home, we can’t reimburse you for home office rent.

