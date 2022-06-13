Health Reporter - KCUR 89.3

Job description

Missouri and Kansas are both at a critical juncture for health care and civil rights, with individuals, communities and policymakers involved in nationally significant issues including abortion, gender-affirming care, Medicaid and the worsening opioid crisis, and KCUR is looking for a full-time reporter to take on this important beat.

KCUR's health reporter will pay particular attention to policy, health disparities, and equity, and will consider the social, environmental and economic factors that shape people's lives in the Kansas City metropolitan area.

This reporter will brainstorm, research, write, report and produce spot news, digital stories and long-form audio features. They will also create social content to accompany their stories, participate in community engagement efforts, and appear on talk shows, podcasts and community panels, as needed.

We’re looking for someone who can work on different projects simultaneously while meeting deadlines in a fast-paced environment, who can take direction and work collaboratively, and who can produce to the highest journalistic standards. Our new reporter doesn’t need radio or health reporting experience – we have experts who are happy to teach those skills – but they must have strong reporting and writing talent and must share our commitment to serving all of our audiences, tracking the diversity of sources and contributing to our positive and welcoming work environment.

Characteristic duties

Stays abreast of daily developments and builds a broad base of knowledge, sources, and expertise on health-related topics.

Identifies,researches, pitches, writes, reports, edits and voices spots, two-ways, and feature stories for morning and afternoon news magazines, local talk shows, and national programs as appropriate, and writes accompanying digital stories.

Anticipates and responds to breaking news.

Tracks source demographics.

Suggests story ideas and helps focus story angles for colleagues working on related subjects; collaborates with other KCUR reporters and talk show producers on projects.

Contributes segment ideas and appears as a guest or host on KCUR’s local talk show, podcasts and community events, as needed.

Collaborates with the KCUR’s partners, including the Kansas News Service, Harvest Public Media, the Midwest Newsroom and national entities to share content across multiple platforms.

Handles newscasts and/or announcing, as needed.

Participates in all assigned fund-raising and outreach activities, on air and off.

Other duties as assigned.

Minimum qualifications

A Bachelor's degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience and at least 3 years of experience from which comparable knowledge and skills can be acquired is necessary.



Preferred qualifications

Five years of experience producing news content for digital and social platforms.

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications or a related field

Excellent verbal and written communication skills and good news judgment.

A commitment to seeking out and including diverse voices and communities in reporting.

One year of work experience in a radio, news, or public media organization.

Demonstrated ability to cover breaking news as well as report through long-form, innovative storytelling.

A demonstrated ability to humanize complex and nuanced policies, reports and scientific information.

A demonstrated ability to take direction and work collaboratively.

A demonstrated ability to meet deadlines.

Enthusiasm for the role of public media in a changing journalism environment.

Experience operating digital editing systems (e.g. Adobe Audition), field recording units, and other audio production equipment.

Full time / part time

This is a full time, benefit eligible position.



Salary range

$47,476 - $53,000, commensurate with experience, education, and internal equity.

KCUR offers competitive benefits and a flexible work environment, and participates in the UMKC’s Total Reward program. Benefits include health, dental and vision insurance with generous paid vacation, personal and sick time.

Application deadline

Open until filled, review of applications to begin June 13, 2022.



Application instructions

Apply online here.

Applicants must combine all application materials (cover letter, resume, and list of five references with contact information) into one PDF or Microsoft Word document and upload as a resume attachment.

Limit document name to 50 characters. Maximum size limit is 11MB. Do not include special characters (e.g., /, &, %, etc.).

If you are experiencing technical problems, please call (800) 488-5288.

Note, you must provide a description of job duties for each Work Experience entry on your application. Please carefully review the application instructions section of our Careers page prior to submitting your materials.

Comments

Statement on diversity at KCUR / Classical KC

KCUR and Classical KC are committed to ensuring that our workforce, community advisory board, and audience reflect the diversity found in the communities we serve. Central to KCUR’s mission, vision and values is maintaining a workplace environment that recognizes and celebrates diversity in all forms.

For more information on our policies and governance, click or tap here.



Equal Employment Opportunity

Equal Opportunity is and shall be provided for all employees and applicants for employment on the basis of their demonstrated ability and competence without unlawful discrimination on the basis of their race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, disability, protected veteran status, or any other status protected by applicable state or federal law. This policy shall not be interpreted in such a manner as to violate the legal rights of religious organizations or the recruiting rights of military organizations associated with the Armed Forces or the Department of Homeland Security of the United States of America. For more information, call the Vice Chancellor - Human Resources at 816-235-1621.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the duties and functions of this job. If you believe you may have difficulty performing any of the duties or functions of this job, please contact the Office of Affirmative Action at (816) 235-1323.

EEO IS THE LAW

To read more about Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) please use the following links: