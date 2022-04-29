First Aviva Okeson-Haberman News Intern to join KCUR for summer reporting experience

The KCUR newsroom will be welcoming the first Aviva Okeson-Haberman News Intern this summer: Rachel Schnelle. Schnelle is a student at MU’s Missouri School of Journalism , and a reporter, anchor and producer with KBIA-FM . She previously worked as an audio blogger and announcer for the Justice Beat talk show in St. Louis and as a state government reporter in Jefferson City.

Schnelle is the recipient of a 2022 Gracie Award , given for outstanding programming or individual achievement by, for or about women in television, radio and digital media. She was recognized in the News Feature-Student category for her feature, “ Lavender a Tough Crop for ‘Muggy’ Missouri, but This Couple Is Giving It a Go ,” while at KBIA. She was also recognized for that feature with awards in the Hearst Multimedia Innovative Storytelling and Audience Engagement category and in the Region 7 Mark of Excellence, sponsored by the Society of Professional Journalists.

“Working in public radio has been my dream since I was a freshman journalism student,” says Schnelle. “As I worked with KBIA in Columbia, I realized how much I loved Midwest public radio and the stories I got to tell. The Missouri School of Journalism has really allowed me to tell stories that are both important to me and important to the community. I hope to do the same with KCUR!”

She is the first recipient of the Aviva Okeson-Haberman News Internship, offered in summer sessions with support from donors who contributed in honor of Okeson-Haberman following her death in 2021. These highly competitive paid internships provide the opportunity for emerging journalists to embed with the KCUR newsroom. Special consideration is given during the summer months to students or graduates of the Missouri School of Journalism, Aviva’s alma mater.

KCUR newsroom director Lisa Rodriguez adds, “I'm thrilled to have Rachel join the KCUR team this summer and can't wait to tell her about the amazing person and reporter Aviva was. I can't think of a better way to honor Aviva's legacy.”

Rachel Schnelle begins her internship on Monday, June 6, 2022.