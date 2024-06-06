KCUR and collaborative partners bring home 10 PMJA awards

KCUR and its collaborative partners, Harvest Public Media and the Midwest Newsroom, were recognized with a total of 10 PMJA Awards at their annual conference in Washington, D.C.

KCUR received a total of four awards:



Harvest Public Media, led by KCUR, is a multi-state Local Journalism Center. Harvest received a total of four second place awards for:



And the four-state NPR Midwest Newsroom, led by KCUR, received two second place awards for:



“This year, we had over 1,450 entries from 144 different organizations in our awards contest,” said PMJA Executive Director Christine Paige Diers. “We’re proud to be able to recognize the great journalism across the country through this contest.”

"We're always happy to win at PMJA because we're competing directly with our peers in public media around the country," said C.J. Janovy, director of content-journalism at KCUR. "And with winning stories not only from KCUR's newsroom but also Harvest Public Media and NPR's Midwest Newsroom — both headquartered here — it's great to see our peers recognizing the strong storytelling coming out of our region."

PMJA is an association representing public media journalists across the United States. As a champion for journalistic excellence in the vibrant landscape of public media, the PMJA Awards celebrates the outstanding work of journalists who inform, engage, and empower communities through their dedication and skill.