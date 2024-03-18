Investigative Editor, The Midwest Newsroom

Are you an experienced journalist who cares deeply about holding the powerful accountable? Do you believe there are important stories to tell for and about

Midwesterners? Are you passionate about growing and mentoring talented reporters?

The Midwest Newsroom is seeking its next Investigative Editor.

Based at KCUR 89.3 in Kansas City, the Midwest Newsroom is a partnership between NPR and member stations to provide investigative journalism and enterprise reporting with a focus on Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. Our partners include Harvest Public Media and Kansas News Service.

Reporting to the Managing Editor, the Investigative Editor will work with partner news leaders, NPR and a regional investigative team. We’re looking for an inquisitive and tenacious journalist to help execute the editorial vision for this award-winning collaboration and do so with compassion, empathy and a spirit of inclusion.

The person who accepts this position will be based in the Midwest, at one of the local stations in our partnership. Residency in one of the four states that we currently cover is a requirement for this position.



Job description

What we seek in an investigative editor is a person who will:



Help partners incorporate investigative, data-driven reporting into their journalism, including enterprise feature stories and investigative projects.

Inspire the Midwest Newsroom team – which includes an investigative reporter and a data journalist – as well as reporters from the stations.

Assign and edit audio and digital stories.

Serve as a central point of contact on investigative reporting for editorial leaders at the stations and at NPR.

Lead investigative planning meetings and oversee a communication process that keeps everyone informed and connected.

Ensure stories are considered through diverse perspectives, so they are inclusive, equitable and reflect the audiences they serve.

Help stations and NPR identify new and diverse audiences on multiple platforms and pursue investigations and enterprise work to serve and engage them.

Along with the managing editor, conceive/design/execute a regional training calendar.

Lead training sessions as appropriate.

Other duties as assigned.

Shift

Full time, benefit eligible staff position.

Minimum qualifications

A Bachelor's degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience and at least 3 years of experience from which comparable knowledge and skills can be acquired is necessary.

Preferred qualifications

Experience reporting, producing and editing investigative work

Experience using sources, documents, computer-assisted reporting and other investigative tools and filing and appealing open records requests

Familiarity with data visualization

Strong leadership and management skills, including the ability to manage workers in a variety of remote locations as well as in person

Experience producing both audio and digital journalism

Experience working as a journalist in the Midwest and/or with NPR

Ability to think strategically, set goals and use metrics to track progress toward meeting those goals

Ability to work collaboratively with a diverse group of stakeholders

Commitment to editorial standards of accuracy, thoroughness, ethics, balance and diversity

Ability to exercise sound news judgment

Ability to communicate concisely and effectively.

Ability to solve problems, manage complexity and be resilient

Valid driver’s license and insurance required for assignments/activities that involve work outside of the office. Must maintain a clean driving record

Knowledge of the issues, cultures, people, geography and news opportunities in the Midwest

Passionate about learning and teaching new editorial and production skills

Enthusiasm for the role of public media in a changing journalism environment

Experience working in or leading multi-partner collaborations

Anticipated hiring range

Up to $80,000 per year commensurate on education, experience, and internal equity.

Application deadline

Open until filled, review of applications to begin March 18, 2024. Apply here.

Other information

What you’ll get from us:



A team: Managing Editor (to whom you will report), Senior Content Editor, Data Journalist and Investigative Reporter

Partners: Iowa Public Radio (IPR), KCUR 89.3 (Kansas City), NPR, Nebraska Public Media and St. Louis Public Radio (STLPR) as well as Harvest Public Media and Kansas News Service

Mentorship and support from the Managing Editor and KCUR 89.3 leadership team

Benefit eligibility

This position is eligible for University benefits.



