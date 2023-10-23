© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Join KCUR at Bar K

Unleash the fun with KCUR at Bar K!

Featuring KCUR's A People's History of Kansas City. Hear the story of Jim the Wonder Dog and meet the producers of the show, Suzanne Hogan and Mackenzie Martin.

One ticket includes dog admission and a KCUR bandana.

Tickets: $25 for general public, $20 for KCUR members

Date: Monday, October 23, 2023

Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Location: Bar K, 501 Berkley Pkwy, Kansas City, MO
Get your tickets here

Please note: Bark K requires dogs be up to date on vaccinations (Rabies, DHLPP/Da2PP and Bordetella) for entry. Learn more about visiting Bar K.

History
Jim the Wonder Dog
Suzanne Hogan
The real life story of an amazingly intelligent dog who captured people's imagination in Depression-era Missouri.