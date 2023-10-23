Join KCUR at Bar K
Featuring KCUR's A People's History of Kansas City. Hear the story of Jim the Wonder Dog and meet the producers of the show, Suzanne Hogan and Mackenzie Martin.
One ticket includes dog admission and a KCUR bandana.
Tickets: $25 for general public, $20 for KCUR members
Date: Monday, October 23, 2023
Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Location: Bar K, 501 Berkley Pkwy, Kansas City, MO
Please note: Bark K requires dogs be up to date on vaccinations (Rabies, DHLPP/Da2PP and Bordetella) for entry. Learn more about visiting Bar K.