Major Gift Officer (2 positions) — KCUR & Classical KC

Job description

KCUR 89.3 and 91.9 Classical KC are looking for two experienced Major Gift Officers (MGO) to join our team. In this role, each MGO will be responsible for working with KCUR’s Director of Philanthropic Giving, General Manager, and the UMKC Foundation to develop and expand major giving for KCUR and Classical KC. The MGO will manage a portfolio of prospects and donors nurturing current relationships and cultivating new ones, develop plans to move current donors into the major giving category, cultivate donors to support KCUR and Classical KC’s upcoming capital campaign, and assist with special events. You will report to the Director of Philanthropic Giving.

For this vacancy, one MGO will have a primary focus on KCUR donors/prospects and the other will focus on Classical KC donors/prospects. However, both positions will assist and support the other station as needed.

The job requires someone who can:

Develop annual plans for identifying, cultivating, soliciting, and stewarding major donors, working in concert with KCUR/ Classical KC development team

Work with the development team, UMKC Foundation, and KCUR’s advisory board to expand existing major giving strategies, as well as create and implement new ones as needed

Work with UMKC Foundation to research, identify, and qualify prospects

Participate in UMKC Foundation staff and major gift officer meetings

Document donor and prospective donor contacts in UMKC’s donor database

Arrange major donor appointments as needed with the general manager and director of philanthropic giving and involve them in solicitations when appropriate

Support and participate in additional fund-raising and outreach activities, on air and off, for Classical KC and KCUR

KCUR 89.3 and 91.9 Classical KC are looking for two experienced Major Gift Officers (MGO) to join our team. In this role, each MGO will be responsible for working with KCUR’s Director of Philanthropic Giving, General Manager, and the UMKC Foundation to develop and expand major giving for KCUR and Classical KC. The MGO will manage a portfolio of prospects and donors nurturing current relationships and cultivating new ones, develop plans to move current donors into the major giving category, cultivate donors to support KCUR and Classical KC’s upcoming capital campaign, and assist with special events. You will report to the Director of Philanthropic Giving

For this vacancy, one MGO will have a primary focus on KCUR donors/prospects and the other will focus on Classical KC donors/prospects. However, both positions will assist and support the other station as needed.

Core Responsibilities

The job requires someone who can:



Develop annual plans for identifying, cultivating, soliciting, and stewarding major donors, working in concert with KCUR/ Classical KC development team

Work with the development team, UMKC Foundation, and KCUR’s advisory board to expand existing major giving strategies, as well as create and implement new ones as needed

Work with UMKC Foundation to research, identify, and qualify prospects

Participate in UMKC Foundation staff and major gift officer meetings

Document donor and prospective donor contacts in UMKC’s donor database

Arrange major donor appointments as needed with the general manager and director of philanthropic giving and involve them in solicitations when appropriate

Support and participate in additional fund-raising and outreach activities, on air and off, for Classical KC and KCUR

Minimum Qualifications

A Bachelor's degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience and at least 3 years of experience from which comparable knowledge and skills can be acquired is necessary.

Preferred Qualifications



Five years of fundraising working with volunteer leadership to raise funds

Two years experience in major gift fundraising

Proficiency in fundraising software.

Experience and familiarity with Kansas City’s philanthropic landscape are a plus.

Full Time/Part Time

This position is full time, benefit eligible.

Salary

Up to $73,000, based off experience, education, and internal equity.

Application deadline

Open until filled, review of applications to begin immediately.

Application instructions

Apply online here.

Applicants must combine all application materials (cover letter, resume, and list of five references with contact information) into one PDF or Microsoft Word document and upload as a resume attachment.

Limit document name to 50 characters. Maximum size limit is 11MB. Do not include special characters (e.g., /, &, %, etc.).

If you are experiencing technical problems, please call (800) 488-5288.

Note, you must provide a description of job duties for each Work Experience entry on your application. Please carefully review the application instructions section of our Careers page prior to submitting your materials.

Comments

KCUR 89.3 is the NPR affiliate in Kansas City and is an editorially-independent community service of the University of Missouri-Kansas City. See kcur.org.

91.9 Classical KC is a 24/7 public radio classical music service designed to reflect and serve Kansas City’s vibrant and energetic arts scene. See classicalkc.org.

Statement on Diversity at KCUR/Classical KC

KCUR and Classical KC are committed to ensuring that our workforce, community advisory board, and audience reflect the diversity found in the communities we serve. Central to KCUR’s mission, vision, and values is maintaining a workplace environment that recognizes and celebrates diversity in all forms. For more information on our policies and governance, visit https://www.kcur.org/governance.

Equal Employment Opportunity

Equal Opportunity is and shall be provided for all employees and applicants for employment on the basis of their demonstrated ability and competence without unlawful discrimination on the basis of their race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, disability, protected veteran status, or any other status protected by applicable state or federal law. This policy shall not be interpreted in such a manner as to violate the legal rights of religious organizations or the recruiting rights of military organizations associated with the Armed Forces or the Department of Homeland Security of the United States of America. For more information, call the Vice Chancellor - Human Resources at 816-235-1621.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the duties and functions of this job. If you believe you may have difficulty performing any of the duties or functions of this job, please contact the Office of Affirmative Action at (816) 235-1323.

EEO IS THE LAW

To read more about Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) please use the following links: