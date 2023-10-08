News Editor, Kansas News Service — KCUR

KCUR 89.3 seeks a News Editor for the Kansas News Service (KNS), a collaboration of NPR affiliates across the state.

We seek a news editor who’s passionate about radio, digital media, public radio and delivering thoughtful statewide coverage that serves our partners, delivers content to commercial radio stations and newspapers in ways that make people in Kansas better understand what’s happening in their state.

The Kansas News Service is a collaboration of KCUR in Kansas City, KMUW in Wichita, Kansas Public Radio in Lawrence and High Plains Public Radio in Garden City. The news editor could work from the KNS headquarters in Kansas City or anywhere in Kansas.

The news editor works closely with the managing editor to guide the KNS to consistently deliver compelling coverage that incorporates the art and craft needed to produce strong audio stories and well-crafted digital stories.

KNS stories cover the broadest variety of topics. That includes trends in farming and rural life, ongoing water shortages in the western part of the state, all the fiscal and cultural issues that cycle through the Statehouse, abortion developments, the environment, education and health care. Our North Star is a focus on the social determinants of health, a term that can be applied to virtually any topic that factors in the well-being of Kansans — including the environmental health of the state, the vibrancy of civic affairs and culture.

The news editor works with the managing editor to run a collaborative, which means being responsive to the needs of our partners in the production of both daily news coverage and in-depth features that set a standard of reporting for all the NPR stations in the state.

That news editor works remotely with reporters based in Kansas City, Topeka, Wichita and western Kansas. Some of those reporters are employed by KCUR and report directly to the managing editor. Other reporters are technically supervised by their local news directors, but still look to KNS management for assignments, to field pitches and to coach and edit their stories from concept to air and online publication. The news editor gives daily assignments to those reporters and fields their daily news story pitches.

KNS stories, both on air and online, are free for other news organizations to use. The news editor alerts those organizations when new content becomes available.

In addition, the Kansas News Service works with other public media cooperatives: principally Harvest Public Media and NPR’s Midwest Newsroom. The news editor sometimes coordinates coverage with national public media organizations. First and foremost, that includes National Public Radio. But Here & Now, Science Friday and other organizations regularly turn to KNS reporters for content. The managing editor pitches stories to those organizations and fields requests for stories from them.

In addition, the KNS news editor occasionally assists KCUR with local coverage, helps support the station’s DEIB efforts and is involved in the station’s staff development.

Characteristic duties

Ensures the smooth production and delivery of content to partners from the KNS team. This work includes digital stories, audio stories and multimedia series.

Brings in relevant stories from partner stations or collaborates to share with KNS members.

Assists the managing editor in editing radio feature stories.

Assists the managing editor in the production of long-form digital content and takes over the editing of those stories as needed.

Ensures that stories – audio and digital -- are filed properly by reporters, and that stations can retrieve content efficiently.

Holds daily online meetings with partner news directors to plan and coordinate news coverage across the network.

Fields reporter pitches and assigns daily general assignment stories for KNS members newscasts.

Responds to breaking news by organizing coverage with partner stations and assigning reporters to breaking news.

Manages regular communication channels for the team and the KCUR newsroom.

Attends KCUR daily news meetings and a weekly meeting with the station’s editorial leadership to create an integrated approach to the team’s work.

Edits and works with reporters in the KCUR newsroom as needed.

Either produces or assigns the production of a pre-recorded newscast every weekday.

Serves as a resource for talk shows, including identifying sources and opportunities for additional coverage, conducting two-ways and interviews, and appearing as a guest.

Participates in assigned fund-raising and outreach activities, on air and off.

Produces a weekly newsletter.

Organizes annual training and feedback meetings for reporters and news directors.

Travels to partner stations to work with and train reporters.

Manages social media accounts.

Oversees the work of interns at times.

Other duties as assigned.

Minimum qualifications

A Bachelor's degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience and at least 3 years of experience from which comparable knowledge and skills can be acquired is necessary

Preferred qualifications

Experience in an editorial capacity in a media organization.

Management experience in a public media or news organization.

Experience in successfully managing content collaborations or working collaboratively within an organization.

Excellent writing skills, proven news judgment and journalistic integrity.

Ability to work on diverse projects simultaneously in a fast-paced, deadline-oriented environment.

Experience in operating a variety of broadcast equipment including digital editing systems (e.g. Adobe Audition), field recording units and other production equipment. Demonstrated ability as a newsroom leader.

Strong interpersonal, oral and written communication skills with both internal and external audiences.

Ability and willingness to work a varied schedule.

Enthusiasm for the role of public media in a changing journalism environment.

Full time/part time

This is a full time, benefit eligible position.

Salary

$55,000 to $60,000 annual, commensurate with experience, education, and internal equity.

Application deadline

Open until filled, for best consideration apply by October 8, 2023.

Apply online here.

Application instructions

Applicants must combine all application materials (cover letter, resume, and list of three references with contact information) into one PDF or Microsoft Word document and upload as a resume attachment.

Limit document name to 50 characters. Maximum size limit is 11MB. Do not include special characters (e.g., /, &, %, etc.).

If you are experiencing technical problems, please call (800) 488-5288.

Comments

The News Editor can work at the KCUR newsroom in Kansas City, Missouri, from the KNS office in Topeka or remotely from a location based in Kansas.

Equal Employment Opportunity

Values Commitment

We value the uniqueness of every individual and strive to ensure each person’s success. Contributions from individuals with diverse backgrounds, experiences and perspectives promote intellectual pluralism and enable us to achieve the excellence that we seek in learning, research and engagement. This commitment makes our university a better place to work, learn and innovate.

In your application materials, please discuss your experiences and expertise that support these values and enrich our missions of teaching, research and engagement.

Equal Employment Opportunity

Equal Opportunity is and shall be provided for all employees and applicants for employment on the basis of their demonstrated ability and competence without unlawful discrimination on the basis of their race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, disability, protected veteran status, or any other status protected by applicable state or federal law. This policy shall not be interpreted in such a manner as to violate the legal rights of religious organizations or the recruiting rights of military organizations associated with the Armed Forces or the Department of Homeland Security of the United States of America.

To request ADA accommodations, please call the Office of Equity & Title IX at 816-235-6910.

Know Your Rights

To read more about Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) please use the following links:

Know Your Rights English Version

Know Your Rights Spanish Version

UMKC Statement on Diversity

We value the uniqueness of every individual and strive to ensure each person’s success. Contributions from individuals with diverse backgrounds, experiences and perspectives promote intellectual pluralism and enable us to achieve the excellence that we seek in learning, research and engagement. This commitment makes our university a better place to work, learn and innovate.

Why UMKC?

We offer full benefits that start day one, generous paid time off, paid winter break, and continuing education benefits. Visit our Total Rewards page to learn more.

Also, explore the Total Rewards website to learn more about the rewards package we offer to acknowledge our employees as the university's most important resource.