Partner Marketing/Underwriting

What is underwriting?

KCUR 89.3 FM acknowledges corporate contributions to the radio station with brief on-air messages called underwriting. Since these contributions help pay for programming costs, underwriting is to public radio what advertising is to commercial stations. The value and number of on-air messages is determined by their placement during the broadcast schedule. KCUR provides a rate sheet which specifies the values of the messages throughout our program schedule.

Who Hears Your Messages?

Underwriting on KCUR provides your business or organization an audience notably distinguished by its education level and professional success. You will benefit from reaching an audience which includes a high concentration of affluent, well-educated business decision-makers, community leaders and opinion shapers.

How Does Underwriting Help Your Business?

By making the decision to underwrite KCUR programming, you can put radio to work for you in three distinct areas of marketing: advertising, public relations and community involvement.

Advertising : KCUR reaches a very desirable and frequently hard to reach target market. By running underwriting credits strategically placed either in specific programs or throughout the KCUR schedule, your message will be heard by an attractive potential consumer of your product or service.

: KCUR reaches a very desirable and frequently hard to reach target market. By running underwriting credits strategically placed either in specific programs or throughout the KCUR schedule, your message will be heard by an attractive potential consumer of your product or service. Public Relations : KCUR listeners are extremely loyal to public radio and often choose to do business with fellow supporters. Your association with public radio enhances your credibility. You will create a most positive image when you sponsor programming on KCUR.

: KCUR listeners are extremely loyal to public radio and often choose to do business with fellow supporters. Your association with public radio enhances your credibility. You will create a most positive image when you sponsor programming on KCUR. Community Involvement: KCUR is a worthwhile, non-profit community resource, serving the Kansas City area for over 45 years. Your support is also tax-deductible as a philanthropic gift.

How Can You Underwrite On KCUR?

KCUR's staff of experienced professionals will work with you to develop a custom-designed schedule of underwriting announcements to meet your organizational goals. Your plan can range from sponsorship of a specific program to a schedule that spans all segments of the day. We also offer sponsorships in special events as well as corporate partnership program for KCUR's on-air membership drives.

