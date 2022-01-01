Partner Marketing/Underwriting
Market your business with KCUR to connect your brand with our engaged and informed Kansas City audience.
Dana Ray Combs, Account Executive
dana@kcur.org
An important contribution to quality radio is made by foundations, corporations and individuals who provide funds to underwrite the presentation of a program or series of programs broadcast on KCUR.
What is underwriting?
KCUR 89.3 FM acknowledges corporate contributions to the radio station with brief on-air messages called underwriting. Since these contributions help pay for programming costs, underwriting is to public radio what advertising is to commercial stations. The value and number of on-air messages is determined by their placement during the broadcast schedule. KCUR provides a rate sheet which specifies the values of the messages throughout our program schedule.
Who Hears Your Messages?
Underwriting on KCUR provides your business or organization an audience notably distinguished by its education level and professional success. You will benefit from reaching an audience which includes a high concentration of affluent, well-educated business decision-makers, community leaders and opinion shapers.
How Does Underwriting Help Your Business?
By making the decision to underwrite KCUR programming, you can put radio to work for you in three distinct areas of marketing: advertising, public relations and community involvement.
- Advertising: KCUR reaches a very desirable and frequently hard to reach target market. By running underwriting credits strategically placed either in specific programs or throughout the KCUR schedule, your message will be heard by an attractive potential consumer of your product or service.
- Public Relations: KCUR listeners are extremely loyal to public radio and often choose to do business with fellow supporters. Your association with public radio enhances your credibility. You will create a most positive image when you sponsor programming on KCUR.
- Community Involvement: KCUR is a worthwhile, non-profit community resource, serving the Kansas City area for over 45 years. Your support is also tax-deductible as a philanthropic gift.
How Can You Underwrite On KCUR?
KCUR's staff of experienced professionals will work with you to develop a custom-designed schedule of underwriting announcements to meet your organizational goals. Your plan can range from sponsorship of a specific program to a schedule that spans all segments of the day. We also offer sponsorships in special events as well as corporate partnership program for KCUR's on-air membership drives.
KCUR Underwriters
A
Academie Lafayette
ACLU of Kansas
AIDS Walk Kansas City
Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art
Alphapointe Health
Alzheimers Association of Kansas City
American Public Square-UMKC
American Wolf Foundation
Andrews McMeel Universal
Anthology Senior Living
ArtsKC
Artworks of Kansas City Fine Art Services
Arvest Bank
Associates In Dispute Resolution
Attic Storage
Avid Communications
B
Bach Aria Soloists
Bag & Baggage
Bank of America
Bike Walk KC
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City
Blue Fox Production
Bo Ling's
Bob Hamilton Plumbing Heating & A/C
Brookside Business Association
Brookside Farmers Market
Build Smart
Burns & McDonnell
C
Captain Cook's Treasure Chest
Carbonite
Cedarhurst Senior Living
Center for Practical Bioethics
Children's Center for the Visually Impaired
Children's Mercy Hospital
Chive Cafe & Market
Choice Physicians Group
Choral Spectrum
City in Motion Dance Theater
City Market
City of Gladstone
City of Independence
City of KCMO
Cleveland University - Kansas City
Colonial Gardens
Comcast / Xfinity
Comfort Plus Shoes
CommCare
Community America Credit Union
Compost Collective KC
Consolidated Communications
Cornerstones of Care
Coterie Theatre
Country Club Bank
Country Club Christian Church
Crane Brewing
Cromwell Environmental
Cultivate KC
D
DeBruce Foundation
Defeat Your Act
DGM Consultants
Dolphin Frames
Dry Basement Foundation Repair
E
Economic Development Corporation of KC
Edelman and Thompson
Edgemoor
EyeSmith Optical
F
Faith Always Wins Foundation
Farm to Market Bread
Fasone & Partners
Fiddly Fig
Fine Arts Group
FineLine HR Consulting
Firefly MSP
First Business Bank
First Call
Folly Theater
FosterAdopt Connect
Fox and Pearl
Friends of Chamber Music
G
Generating Income for Tomorrow (GIFT)
Gilda's Club Kansas City
Global Ties KC
Goethe Pop Up Kansas City
Google & Google Fiber
Grandma's Office Catering
Grass Pad
Great Harvest Bread Company
Greater KC Chamber of Commerce
Greater Kansas City Community Foundation
Green Dirt Farm
Green Door Books
H
Harmony Project KC
Harriman-Jewell Series
Hawthorne Plaza
HealthEd Connect
Health Forward Foundation of Greater Kansas City
Heartland Foundation Repair of Kansas City
Heartland International Ministries
Heartland Men's Chorus
Heart to Heart International
High Aspirations
Hillcrest Transitional Housing
Historic Lecompton
Hood Law Group
Hovey Williams LLP
Hugh O'Donnell Attorney and Mediator
Huntington Learning Center
Husch Blackwell
I
Independence Square
Insperity
International Relations Council
InterUrban ArtHouse
Intrust Bank
ITC Holdings c/o KMUW Wichita
J
J. Rieger & Co.
JCCC Midwest Trust Center
Jelecos
Jewish Community Center - Arts & Culture
Johnson County Library Foundation
Johnson County Museum
Johnson Farms
Junior League of Kansas City
K
Kansas City Actors Theatre
Kansas City Ballet
Kansas City Baroque Consortium
Kansas City Chamber Orchestra
Kansas City Civic Orchestra
Kansas City Direct Primary Care
Kansas City Friends of Alvin Ailey
Kansas City Gastroenterology and Hepatology
Kansas City Kansas Convention & Visitors Bureau
Kansas City PBS
Kansas City Public Schools
Kansas City Repertory Theater
Kansas City Symphony
Kansas City Young Audiences
Kansas City Zoo
Kansas Leadership Center
Karbank Real Estate - 1900 Building
Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
KC Artists Coalition
KC Care Health Center
KC Fringe Festival
KC Jazz Alive
KC Jazz Orchestra
KCMBA
KC Vitas
K-State Olathe
Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art
Kissick Construction
KU Spencer Museum of Art
L
Landlocked Opera
Lawrence Art Guild
Lawrence Busker Festival
Lead to Read KC
Leawood Stage Company
Leopold Gallery
Liberty Summer Band
Linda Hall Library Foundation
Linden Woods Village
Live Nation / CCE St. Louis
Local Pig Charcuterie
Loren Broaddus, Author
Lyric Opera of Kansas City
M
Made in KC
Mammoth Live
Marketplace Events
Martin Pringle: Attorneys at Law
McCown Gordon Construction
McDowell, Rice, Smith & Buchanan
Melissa's Second Chances
Mercy Seat Tattoo
Merrigan & Co.
Midwest Chamber Ensemble
Midwest GI Health
Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum
Mission: Board Games / Urban Prairie Coffee
Missouri Bar Association
Missouri Humanities Council
Moxie Catering
MPress
MRI Global
Mr. Handyman of Lee's Summit, Raymore & Grandview
Musical Theater Heritage
Music Theatre of Kansas City
N
National Museum of Toys and Miniatures
National Storytelling Network
National World War I Museum and Memorial
Nativity Puppets
Nell Hills
Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art
NetStandard
Neutral Foods
Newburger Foundation
Newhouse Periodontics
O
One Day University
OneRequest
Orman's Furniture
Owen/Cox Dance Group
P
Paragon Capital Management
Park University
Peace Christian Church
Pedego KC
Pembroke Hill School
Pet, Rinse, Repeat Grooming, Mobile & Salon
Pinnacle Prize
Platte County Convention and Visitors Bureau
Plowboys Barbeque
Polished Edge
Polsinelli
Powell Gardens
R
Ragazza Food & Wine
Reconciliation Services
ReDiscover Behavioral Health
Renaissance Festival
Rightfully Sewn
The Roasterie
Rockhurst University
Ryan Lawn and Tree
S
Saint Luke's Health System
Schloegel Design Remodel
School App KC
Second + Delaware
Spectrum Reach
Spire Chamber Ensemble
Spire Energy
St. Paul School of Theology
Starlight Theatre
Stiefel Theatre
Strawberry Swing Indie Craft Fair
Studio Dan Meiners
Stueve Siegel Hanson
STUFF
Suburban Lawn & Garden
Suddenlink B2B - Altice USA
Summerfest Concerts
Sunflower Outdoor and Bike Shop
Swartz + Associates, Inc.
Swoon Cookie Crafters
T
Te Deum Vocal
Ten Thousand Villages
The Giving Grove
The Land Source
The Pairing: Crossroads Wine & Grocer
Tinseltown Media
T-Mobile Center
Tom's Town Distillery
Total Habitat Design & Fabrication
Traces Center for History and Culture
True/False Film Festival
Truman Library Institute
Truman Medical Charitable Foundation
U
UMB Bank
UMKC Art and Art History Department
UMKC Board of Trustees
UMKC Cockefair Chair
UMKC Conservatory of Music and Dance
UMKC External Relations and Constituent Engagement
UMKC Foundation
UMKC Law School
UMKC Marketing and Communications
UMKC SPARK
UMKC TalentLink
Union Station
United Methodist Church of The Resurrection
University of Kansas Medical Center
University of Missouri-Kansas City
University of Missouri-St. Louis
University of Saint Mary
Upcycle Piano Craft
V
Valley Hope
Venture Noire
Village Pediatrics
Village Presbyterian Church
Vinyl Renaissance & Audio
Visit Denver
W
Waldo CID (Community Improvement District)
Wayside Waifs Humane Society
Whim Productions
Whole Person
William Jewell College
WIN for KC
World's Window
Wornall / Majors House Museums
Y
Youth Symphony of Kansas City