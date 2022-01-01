Maria Altman

Harvest Public Media seeks to inform audiences throughout the Midwest and Great Plains about today’s food system, agriculture and rural issues. As editor, I aim to help reporters in five states deliver stories that bring a human focus to farming and rural communities. As a team we strive to explain how consumers are affected by decisions made by ag producers. We also aspire to explore the underreported connections between people who live in rural and urban areas.

I’ve reported in rural communities and large cities, starting my journalism career at my hometown newspaper, The Sioux City Journal. After making the move to public radio, I spent 13 years as a newscaster with several stations, including St. Louis Public Radio, KERA in Dallas and WSIU in Carbondale, Illinois. As an editor I’ve worked with award-winning reporters covering education, business, health, science, race and culture.

I grew up on a farm outside Sioux City and am a graduate of the University of Iowa, as well as the Public Affairs Reporting program at the University of Illinois-Springfield. You can reach me at mariaaltman@kcur.org or through Twitter @radioaltman.

