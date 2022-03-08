© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

In a Missouri shop, Ukrainians and Russians focus on a common bond

Published March 8, 2022
In an alterations shop in Springfield, Missouri, Russian and Ukrainian immigrants say they lean on common bonds to avoid tension as they watch the military conflict unfold at home. Plus, how warmer winters and extreme weather are impacting Missouri farmers.

Ukrainians in the United States are watching from afar as Russian forces invade their home country. In the Missouri Ozarks, workers at one alterations shop hail from Ukraine, Russia and Belarus — three countries now directly involved in the conflict. But as Jennifer Moore reports, they say they're leaning leaning on the threads that bind them together.

Across much of the U.S., winter is not as cold as it used to be. In Missouri and Kansas, the average winter temperature is about 4 degrees warmer than it was in 1970. As St. Louis Public Radio’s Shahla Farzan reports, warmer winters are changing how some farmers grow their crops.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love with Trevor Grandin and edited by Gabe Rosenberg & Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byron@kcur.org.
