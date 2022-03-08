In a Missouri shop, Ukrainians and Russians focus on a common bond

Ukrainians in the United States are watching from afar as Russian forces invade their home country. In the Missouri Ozarks, workers at one alterations shop hail from Ukraine, Russia and Belarus — three countries now directly involved in the conflict. But as Jennifer Moore reports, they say they're leaning leaning on the threads that bind them together.

Across much of the U.S., winter is not as cold as it used to be. In Missouri and Kansas, the average winter temperature is about 4 degrees warmer than it was in 1970. As St. Louis Public Radio’s Shahla Farzan reports, warmer winters are changing how some farmers grow their crops.

