Kansas City Today

Afghan refugees make a new life in Kansas City

Published August 17, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
A year after the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, 760 refugees have made Kansas City their new home. But even after finding jobs and housing, these new residents remain separated from their family and uncertain about their future — including if they'll be allowed to stay.

Since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan one year ago, 760 Afghan refugees have relocated to Kansas City. Despite having found homes, jobs, and created new lives, many continue to be apart from family and friends, and their future in Kansas City and the U.S. is uncertain. Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with KCUR's Carlos Moreno about what life is like for Afghan refugees a year later.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Trevor Grandin, and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
