Afghan refugees make a new life in Kansas City

Since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan one year ago, 760 Afghan refugees have relocated to Kansas City. Despite having found homes, jobs, and created new lives, many continue to be apart from family and friends, and their future in Kansas City and the U.S. is uncertain. Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with KCUR's Carlos Moreno about what life is like for Afghan refugees a year later.

