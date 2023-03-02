Kansas City's furniture bank offers more than free couches

For people experiencing homelessness, finding a permanent residence is one huge challenge followed by another: making that space livable. KCUR’s Carlos Moreno reports on the Kansas City nonprofit that gives people a hand — and a personal shopper.

Wind turbines, with their red lights that blink through the night to warn off airplanes, have become a defining presence across the Kansas landscape. But those lights annoy many rural residents. Kansas News Service reporters Celia Llopis-Jepsen and Blaise Mesa fill us in on efforts that could keep turbines dark for most of the night.

