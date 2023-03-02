© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Kansas City's furniture bank offers more than free couches

By Gabe Rosenberg,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published March 2, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
Kansas City's lone furniture bank offers formerly homeless residents a free shopping spree to help make their new house into a home. Plus: Kansas is one of the biggest wind energy producers in the country, but the lights from thousands of turbines annoy some rural residents.

For people experiencing homelessness, finding a permanent residence is one huge challenge followed by another: making that space livable. KCUR’s Carlos Moreno reports on the Kansas City nonprofit that gives people a hand — and a personal shopper.

Wind turbines, with their red lights that blink through the night to warn off airplanes, have become a defining presence across the Kansas landscape. But those lights annoy many rural residents. Kansas News Service reporters Celia Llopis-Jepsen and Blaise Mesa fill us in on efforts that could keep turbines dark for most of the night.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Gabe Rosenberg. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today Kansas News ServiceEnergygreen energyHousing
Gabe Rosenberg
Gabe Rosenberg

As KCUR's Audience Editor, I ask the questions: What do people need from us, and how can we best deliver it? I work across departments and projects to ensure our entire community is represented in and best served by our journalism. I help lead KCUR's digital efforts to make our station more responsive, more competitive and more engaging.
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other.
