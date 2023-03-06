What has the Missouri legislature accomplished so far in 2023?

Today starts the final week before Missouri lawmakers take their midterm break. It’s a moment to assess where things stand, what’s happened, which bills seem headed to the finish line, and — given recent history in the General Assembly — where acrimony and division may be leading things astray.

Host Brain Ellison sat down to talk with Rudi Keller, deputy editor of the Missouri Independent, to see what bills are moving through Jefferson City and how the atmosphere of the session has been so far.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

