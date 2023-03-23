© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCT_logo.jpg
Kansas City Today

Who benefits from a downtown baseball stadium in Kansas City?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published March 23, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
KCT_logo.jpg

A potential downtown baseball stadium would be an economic boon, possibly creating 20 thousand jobs, according to Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman. An advocacy group wants to make sure workers’ voices are a part of that conversation.

The development of a new downtown ballpark for the Kansas City Royals has a lot of people excited — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says he expects it could come become reality sooner rather than later. But while the project could create thousands of jobs, some workers worry they could end up being underpaid and overworked.

Stand Up KC is a coalition of fast food, retail and low-wage workers who want the stadium to bring good wages, job security and affordable housing. KCUR’s Reginald David spoke to two members of the group, Bill Thompson and Terrance Wise. They told him what they hope to see from a downtown baseball stadium.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today strikeKansas City Missouri (KCMO)UnionslaborKansas City Royalsminimum wage
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
See stories by Paris Rex Norvell
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content