Is Kansas City actually recycling your recycling?

Does what you put in your recycling bin ever actually get recycled?

The Kansas City public works department says that lack of confidence is one reason why the use of recycling services has declined in recent years.

KCUR's Steve Kraske sat down with Kansas City Star reporter Natalie Wallington and Matt Riggs with the Mid-America Regional Council Solid Waste Division to dig into just how much of what we sort out gets recycled and how much of it gets shipped off to a landfill.

