Kansas City Today

Is Kansas City actually recycling your recycling?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published April 12, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kansas City has seen a decline in recycling over the last few years, in part, due to confusion and frustration about how the process works. So just how much of what you sort out is actually recycled, and how much is just shipped off to a landfill?

Does what you put in your recycling bin ever actually get recycled?

The Kansas City public works department says that lack of confidence is one reason why the use of recycling services has declined in recent years.

KCUR's Steve Kraske sat down with Kansas City Star reporter Natalie Wallington and Matt Riggs with the Mid-America Regional Council Solid Waste Division to dig into just how much of what we sort out gets recycled and how much of it gets shipped off to a landfill.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today sustainabilityrecyclinggreen energyPublic WorksKansas City Missouri (KCMO)
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
