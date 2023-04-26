© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Chaos inside the Hickman Mills school board

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published April 26, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
The Hickman Mills school board finally seated its newly elected members this week — after the last meeting ended abruptly when two board members walked out. Plus: Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s emergency rules on gender-affirming care will restrict options for adults, creating alarm for LGBTQ communities across the U.S.

The Hickman Mills school district seated its new school board Monday night. That was supposed to happen last week, but that meeting ended early when two members walked out. KCUR’s education reporter Jodi Fortino spoke to Madeline Fox about the ongoing tensions that led to chaos — and what it means for the school district moving forward.

For weeks, Missouri Republicans have been seeking to bar minors from getting gender-affirming care. But Attorney General Andrew Bailey took a drastic change of course: His emergency rules include adults and could place barriers for them to access therapies and surgeries. St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum reports that the rules are creating alarm among LGBTQ communities here and around the country.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
