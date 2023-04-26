Chaos inside the Hickman Mills school board

The Hickman Mills school district seated its new school board Monday night. That was supposed to happen last week, but that meeting ended early when two members walked out. KCUR’s education reporter Jodi Fortino spoke to Madeline Fox about the ongoing tensions that led to chaos — and what it means for the school district moving forward.

For weeks, Missouri Republicans have been seeking to bar minors from getting gender-affirming care. But Attorney General Andrew Bailey took a drastic change of course: His emergency rules include adults and could place barriers for them to access therapies and surgeries. St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum reports that the rules are creating alarm among LGBTQ communities here and around the country.

