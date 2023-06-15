© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

Will Jackson County take down its statues of Andrew Jackson?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex Norvell
Published June 15, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Legislators in Jackson County will consider a new resolution calling for statues of President Andrew Jackson to be dismantled and removed from the front of courthouses in Kansas City and Independence. The namesake of Jackson County was a slaveholder and largely responsible for the forced removal of Native Americans, but a previous vote to remove the statue failed in 2020.

U.S. President Andrew Jackson was a slaveholder and a major architect of the forced relocation of Native Americans. He's also the namesake of Jackson County, Missouri, and statutes of him currently stand in front of courthouses in Kansas City and Independence.

A county-wide vote to remove the statues failed in 2020, but now, Jackson County legislators are once again considering dismantling the statues.

Host Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with KCUR reporter Sam Zeff about the history of Jackson, the controversy over the statues, and what might happen next with the legislature.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Tags
Kansas City Today Jackson CountyNative AmericansRacismslaveryKansas City Missouri (KCMO)
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
See stories by Paris Rex Norvell
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content