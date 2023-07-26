© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Andrew Bailey lost his fight to slow down an abortion rights amendment

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellGabriella Lacey
Published July 26, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
The Missouri Supreme Court last week ruled against Attorney General Andrew Bailey in a fight over a proposed abortion rights amendment. Bailey had pushed to falsely inflate the estimated cost of the ballot issue, but the court ruled he did not have that power — and forced him to sign off.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s efforts to inflate the cost of an abortion-rights initiative petition were unanimously rejected by the state Supreme Court last Thursday, just two days after judges heard arguments in the case.

The quick verdict, which was written by Judge Paul Wilson, was scathing in its assessment of Bailey’s refusal to sign off on the work of Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick, concluding that nothing in state law “gives the attorney general authority to question the auditor’s assessment of the fiscal impact of a proposed petition.”

Up to Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Jason Hancock, editor-in-chief of the Missouri Independent, to get a breakdown on the case and what this means for the future.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
Gabriella Lacey
Gabriella "Gabby" Lacey is an intern for KCUR Studios. She will begin her junior year at the Missouri School of Journalism in the fall.
