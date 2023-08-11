© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

What’s the 411 on Kansas City’s 311 program?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Trevor Grandin
Published August 11, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kansas City's 311 program allows residents to report a host of problems including trash pickup, property violations and lost pets. But in some parts of town, residents wait a lot longer for their issues to be fixed.

Around 300,000 complaints have been called in to Kansas City's 311 program since March 2021. The issues range from trash, street maintenance and property violations. The KC Media Collective analyzed the problems, where they are and how long they take to be fixed.

KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin sat down with Flatland's Julie Freijat and the Kansas City Beacon's Josh Merchant to get an update on Kansas City's 311 program.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin, Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
