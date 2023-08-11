What’s the 411 on Kansas City’s 311 program?

Around 300,000 complaints have been called in to Kansas City's 311 program since March 2021. The issues range from trash, street maintenance and property violations. The KC Media Collective analyzed the problems, where they are and how long they take to be fixed.

KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin sat down with Flatland's Julie Freijat and the Kansas City Beacon's Josh Merchant to get an update on Kansas City's 311 program.

