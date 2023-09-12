© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Missouri has thousands of backlogged cases of child abuse

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex Norvell
Published September 12, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
There are more than 10,000 cases of alleged child abuse and neglect in Missouri that remain open, including over 3,600 in the Kansas City region. The NPR Midwest Newsroom found that investigators in the state's Children’s Division are overloaded and dealing with a shortage of case workers.

A high stress job with low pay has contributed to a shortage of cases workers and a backlog of more than 10,000 open abuse and neglect investigations in Missouri's Children's Division, a new investigation by the NPR Midwest Newsroom found. Jason Rosenbaum reports for the Midwest Newsroom.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today NewsMissouri Department of Social ServicesMissouri General Assemblychildrenchild abuseLee's Summit
