Missouri has thousands of backlogged cases of child abuse

A high stress job with low pay has contributed to a shortage of cases workers and a backlog of more than 10,000 open abuse and neglect investigations in Missouri's Children's Division, a new investigation by the NPR Midwest Newsroom found. Jason Rosenbaum reports for the Midwest Newsroom.

