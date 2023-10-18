© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
A former Kansas City detective is heading to prison

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. LoveAnna Schmidt
Published October 18, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Former Kansas City Police detective Eric DeValkenaere surrendered to Platte County Sheriff's officials Tuesday after a Missouri appeals court panel affirmed his 2021 conviction for second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Cameron Lamb. It's the first case of a Kansas City officer being found guilty of killing a Black man while on duty.

Eric DeValkenaere was found guilty of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action by a Jackson County judge in November 2021 for killing Cameron Lamb, a 26-year-old Black man, in his driveway. In March 2022, DeValkenaere was sentenced to six years in prison.

DeValkenaere is the only Kansas City police officer convicted of killing a Black man while on duty. Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with KCUR reporter Peggy Lowe about why the court made its decision, and what happens next.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today Kansas City Police Departmentgun violenceraceMissouriMissouri Court of AppealsPolice shootingspoliceprisonJackson County
