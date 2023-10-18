A former Kansas City detective is heading to prison

Eric DeValkenaere was found guilty of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action by a Jackson County judge in November 2021 for killing Cameron Lamb, a 26-year-old Black man, in his driveway. In March 2022, DeValkenaere was sentenced to six years in prison.

DeValkenaere is the only Kansas City police officer convicted of killing a Black man while on duty. Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with KCUR reporter Peggy Lowe about why the court made its decision, and what happens next.

