A former Kansas City detective is heading to prison
Former Kansas City Police detective Eric DeValkenaere surrendered to Platte County Sheriff's officials Tuesday after a Missouri appeals court panel affirmed his 2021 conviction for second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Cameron Lamb. It's the first case of a Kansas City officer being found guilty of killing a Black man while on duty.
Eric DeValkenaere was found guilty of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action by a Jackson County judge in November 2021 for killing Cameron Lamb, a 26-year-old Black man, in his driveway. In March 2022, DeValkenaere was sentenced to six years in prison.
DeValkenaere is the only Kansas City police officer convicted of killing a Black man while on duty. Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with KCUR reporter Peggy Lowe about why the court made its decision, and what happens next.
