Kansas City Today

A year since Roger Golubski's arrest

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published October 26, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
It’s been more than a year since disgraced Kansas City, Kansas Police detective Roger Golubski was arrested. The women he allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted are frustrated he still doesn’t have a trial date.

In September 2022, former Kansas City, Kansas Police detective Roger Golubski was indicted by the FBI after the overturning of a wrongful conviction shed light on his alleged history of kidnapping and sexual assault.

More than a year later, he still doesn’t have a trial date — and the community wants answers. KCUR’s Madeline Fox spoke to public safety reporter Peggy Lowe about the latest in his case.

Hear more about Lowe's investigation into Golubski on the KCUR Studios podcast Overlooked.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today Kansas City Kansas (KCK)Roger GolubskiFBI
