A year since Roger Golubski's arrest

In September 2022, former Kansas City, Kansas Police detective Roger Golubski was indicted by the FBI after the overturning of a wrongful conviction shed light on his alleged history of kidnapping and sexual assault.

More than a year later, he still doesn’t have a trial date — and the community wants answers. KCUR’s Madeline Fox spoke to public safety reporter Peggy Lowe about the latest in his case.

Hear more about Lowe's investigation into Golubski on the KCUR Studios podcast Overlooked.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate