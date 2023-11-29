A Kansas City Public Schools union has some grievances

Kansas City Public Schools’ SEIU Local 1 union has filed grievances that claim the district has delayed pay hikes and left other contract promises unfulfilled. Workers expressed frustration at a board meeting in mid-November, emphasizing issues like understaffing and inadequate training.

On KCUR's Up To Date, host Steve Kraske sat down with Maria Benevento, education reporter at the Kansas City Beacon, to hear why workers feel the district isn't supporting them.

