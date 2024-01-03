© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

What to watch as Missouri's 2024 legislative session begins

By Madeline Fox,
Anna Schmidt
Published January 3, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Missouri lawmakers will gavel in the 2024 legislative session today. But where did they leave off last year? The 2023 session had a promising start – a budget surplus meant more money to work with. In politics, though, few things go according to plan.

The promise of a record budget surplus got 2023 off to a hopeful start in Missouri politics. But before long, lawmakers were mired in some familiar patterns.

KCUR’s Brian Ellison spoke with Jason Hancock of the Missouri Independent about the year in Missouri state government, and the coming legislative session and election season.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Madeline Fox. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg.

Madeline Fox
Madeline Fox is a news editor for KCUR.
Anna Schmidt
Anna Schmidt is the fall 2023 intern for KCUR Studios. She recently graduated from Kansas State University, where she was the Opinions Desk Editor for the Collegian student newspaper and took over the role of podcast host.
