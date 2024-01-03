What to watch as Missouri's 2024 legislative session begins
Missouri lawmakers will gavel in the 2024 legislative session today. But where did they leave off last year? The 2023 session had a promising start – a budget surplus meant more money to work with. In politics, though, few things go according to plan.
The promise of a record budget surplus got 2023 off to a hopeful start in Missouri politics. But before long, lawmakers were mired in some familiar patterns.
KCUR’s Brian Ellison spoke with Jason Hancock of the Missouri Independent about the year in Missouri state government, and the coming legislative session and election season.
Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.
Kansas City Today is hosted by Madeline Fox. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg.
You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.